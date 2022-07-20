Entertainment

OM will have to pay between 15 and 30 million euros to enlist Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Can Cristiano Ronaldo land at Olympique de Marseille? A crazy rumor launched on the networks to which we are trying to respond.

Just a year after his big return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly informed his leaders of his desire to leave the club so that he could step onto the lawns of the Champions League again next season. The most prestigious competition on the European continent which he would like to mark a little more of his mark. A prospect that Olympique de Marseille could offer him, qualified for the next edition of the Cup with big ears. A real argument that has ignited and still ignites social networks, but is such an arrival really possible?

If in 2018, Juventus Turin spent a total of 117 million euros to secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, Manchester United spent only 15 million euros to enlist him three years later. A low compensation that Olympique de Marseille could be able to pay, at least on paper. Linked until June 2023 with the Reds Devils, he is only estimated at 15 million euros by the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) against 30 million euros by Transfermarkt. Nevertheless, his salary could be a real drag on OM and its finances.

Indeed, if the transfer fee seems perfectly viable for Olympique de Marseille, his salary would cause a real abyss in Olympian finances. With emoluments estimated at 31.1 million euros gross per year on the Manchester United side, or 2.63 million euros per month, Cristiano Ronaldo would explode OM’s payroll. For him to settle down in Marseille, the 37-year-old Portuguese would have to make a huge financial effort. A brake which should quickly smash the dreams of Olympians, especially since his agent, Jorge Mendes, has no connection, directly or indirectly, with the management of the Marseille team.

