OM: With Alexis Sanchez, OM offers itself as well as Cristiano Ronaldo

OM: With Sanchez, OM offers itself as well as Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



These now official, Alexis Sanchez is an OM player. Released from his contract by Inter Milan, with whom he still had a year of commitment, the Chilean found himself free and made the choice to commit to the Marseille club. OM thus had their big hit of the summer there. And if recently Alexis Sanchez was no longer the player he was a few seasons ago, the impact of this operation is enormous. On some statistics, the former FC Barcelona is even on a par with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

For many months, the name of Alexis Sanchez circulatedOM. Indeed, when Jorge Sampaoli was still in office, his idea was to find his former protege in the selection of the Chile. The Argentinian is no longer there, but Alexis Sanchez is he good atOM. Indeed, after having negotiated the termination of his contract with theInter-Milan, the striker has chosen to join the Marseille club. The number 70 of theOM thus joins the workforce ofIgor Tudor, giving him a sweeping solution for his attack. In effect, Alexis Sanchez is not anyone. Over the seasons, with theUdinesethe FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and theInter-Milanhe has moreover shown it well to the point of doing as well as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sanchez with Cristiano Ronaldo…

As reported Opta Jean following the signing ofAlexis Sanchez at theOm, the Chilean and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved a similar feat in recent seasons. Indeed, whether the rookie of theOM and the five-time Ballon d’Or, they have managed to score at least 30 goals in 3 of the 5 major European leagues in the 21st century. Having passed through the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo knew how to shake the nets wherever they played. And now, the Chilean will have the opportunity to increase his statistics by scoring in the French championship.

… and 3 other players

But Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo are not the only two players to have scored at least 30 goals in 3 of the 5 major European leagues. They are 5 in total. Thus, in addition to Chilean and Portuguese, we can also add Edin Dzekodecisive in Germany, England and Italy, Salomon Kalougoalscorer in England, France and Germany, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangwho scored in France, Germany and England.

30+ – Alexis Sanchez 🇨🇱 is one of 5 players with at least 30 goals in 3 of the 5 major European leagues in the 21st century (63 in the Premier League, 39 in La Liga, 36 in Serie A) along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edin Dzeko, Salomon Kalou and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Maravilla. https://t.co/kW5O9PgZZ6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 10, 2022

At OM, Alexis Sanchez is determined