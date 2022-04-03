Omar Chaparro and Mauricio Ochmann MAKE FUN of Eugenio Derbez and that’s how the “joke” returned | VIDEOS

What a stir that the actors caused this Saturday afternoon, Mauricio Ochmann, Omar Chaparro and Eugenio Derbezwho launched “insults” at each other to show who are the best in the art of cinema, after the three star in two projects currently on movie theaters in Mexico and in some parts of the world.

Chaparro and Ochman They indicated that both are giving everything in the promotion of the film that they both star in called “And how is he?” in which he also participates the youngest of the Vega sisters, Zuria.

Omar and Mauricio launched themselves strongly against Eugenio Derbez who they accused of not supporting their film with a “little video”, since they “fuck …” to promote their work, although they also accepted that they have not seen the last tape in which Derbez appears and that it is currently the best film rated by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States, responsible for delivering the oscarsthe “CODA” tape.

Both Omar and Mauricio pointed out that they are giving everything to promote the film and accused Eugene that he has not done something to promote it, taking advantage of his recent fame for CODA where he is also its producer, although they pointed out that they have not seen his film and perhaps he has an obligation to see it, while they do their thing.

“He from the Oscar could promote, he is a producer, one fucks, he also fucks, but he should help promote it, a little video there, I think he has not seen it, I have not seen CODA either, but I am not a producer of CODA, he if you should see your movie, and if you have a ped… with Mauricio it is your movie”, assured the ex-host of “Sábadazo”.

respond with class

A few minutes later, the actor and producer Eugenio Derbez in the company of one of his collaboratorsresponded to the “aggressions” to which he was subjected by the two actors, pointing out that he did see the film in which they and Zuria Vega appear, but he bluntly assured that he did not see it in its entirety and that he would not see the film from omar chaparro because he didn’t see CODA.

So why should I watch it, even though I’m a producer, and if you didn’t watch CODA why am I going to watch your movie?

Derbez went further by commenting that he liked the film a lot, although he could not recognize who the protagonists were and confused them with other actors such as the “Papirrin”, Laura Spainand neither to the ex of his daughter Aislinn, to which his companion told him that if it was Kalimba, which he ruled out; Finally, he pointed to one of the Vega sistersAlessandra mentioned that it was Marimar, and Eugenio told her that she was Thaliaalthough he actually meant Zuria Vega.

“You don’t know what movie father, with this guy the one from” Sabadazo “, the one from” Frida “, the short last name, not height, Omar and my daughter’s ex also comes out… Mauricio”, said the Mexican actor.

Of course the alleged discussion(by the way, very funny), was only part of a moment of comedy between those involvedlet us remember that they all get along very well and their projects are currently being promoted, so they had a very good moment of relaxation for self-promotion.

