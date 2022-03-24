Omar Chávez misses his brother Julio and wishes his recovery

Midtime Editorial

being away from his brother Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It is something that affects Omar, the second of the Chávez Carrasco family, who wrote on his social networks a heartfelt message in which expressed his wish that it “turn out better”.

What happened to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

At the beginning of March, the Mexican boxing legend and father of both announced that Julito had been admitted to a clinic without going into further details, although as the hours passed it became known that it was because of his problems with addictions and after being found in an inconvenient state.

“I love you and I miss you. I hope you are well and come out better. Family first “, can be read on Omar’s Instagram, who accompanies his writing with a video in which he shows photos with Julito.

Where is Chavez Jr?

Omar himself has mentioned that he does not know where his brother is or for how long he will remain hospitalized at the clinic, although he has been insistent on remembering it.

Both live in the city of Culiacán, while his father lives in Tijuana with his second wife and his half-sister Nicole, with whom Omar has had differences in recent days.

Chavez will do everything to save him

Julio César Chávez pointed out that he will not stop trying until Junior is recovered, no matter what it costs; he knows it will be difficult, but he will insist as many times as necessary until he achieves it.