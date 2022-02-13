Omar Di Felice, 4000 km by bike to the North Pole: “Watch the changing world with me”

“When you live an adventure in such remote and unspoiled places, like Kamchatka, you can’t help but notice what is happening around you”. The words of Omar Di Felice, 40-year-old Roman ultracyclist and former professional cyclist with the legend of Marco Pantani, come from one of the coldest and most remote corners of the earth. He just left for his Arctic World Tour and by the end of March it will have grinded 4,000 km to experience the effects of climate change that is melting the most resistant ice.

“Ultracyclism is extreme cycling with non-stop races. I chose it because it is a search for one’s limit, an exploratory journey that lays bare. It enables you to understand the human machine and how the mind can control the body, “says Di Felice. In this journey, however, there is not only sports performance, but the idea of ​​conveying an environmental message through the bike, the most ecological means. “At a certain point in my career – he explains – I began to think about cycling not only as the achievement of my personal sporting goals. What I aim to achieve is not only a record, but also something that concerns the point. from a human and social point of view: I am interested in emphasizing the criticalities that many areas of the world are undergoing “.



The polar cold is nothing new for Di Felice. He has already cycled in extreme areas such as Canada, North Cape, Alaska, Iceland, reached Everest base camp and was the first to cross the Gobi Desert in Mongolia in the cold season. But now this new challenge has led him to look closely at the changing planet. “Again this year was the hottest year in Kamchatka. If we were more resilient, more able to adapt to situations like intense cold, instead of looking for comfort first, our society would be less fragile and we could learn. to reduce our environmental footprint. Furthermore, the bicycle, which has a zero impact and allows you to move easily, is a fundamental symbol of the fight against climate change “.

The Arctic World Tour is part of Bike to 1.5 ºC a project whose purpose is to use adventures as a platform to share information on what is happening on our planet. The first episode was the trip from Milan to Glasgow on the occasion of Cop26, 2,000 kilometers in seven days, an average of 285 per day. In addition to pedaling, Di Felice took advantage of this opportunity to meet with experts on climate, energy and sustainability that he brings on social media along with his wheels.

“In order to be fully aware of a problem we must absolutely have its explanation in hand and this can only be tackled with the help of scientists. I have therefore decided to help the world of science to disseminate environmental issues. I rely on people. that they are able to explain the problem first and then that they can tell what are the tools that allow us to implement solutions “, he explains. For this enterprise he relied on the Italian Climate network, an association that deals with dissemination on environmental issues. The boundaries of the Arctic, the monitoring of ice, the geopolitical interests of the Arctic territories, biodiversity are some of the issues that he will gradually address in the interviews on YouTube and Facebook with Giorgio Vacchianoprofessor of Sciences and technologies of tree and forest systems at the State University of Milan, Stefano Caseriniprofessor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano, Valeria Barbicoordinator of the climate and sustainability project of the European Union.

Di Felice will cross the Arctic Circle, the line of isotherms + 10 ° C and the arctic line of trees. From here it will fly in Lapland and will continue for over 1500 km between Finland, Sweden And Norway. Then it will reach the Svalbard islands, where it will touch the northernmost point. In Iceland and in Greenland Omar will walk the Arctic Circle Trail, a trail of over 200km that runs from the Point 66 (40 km from Kangerlussuaq) on the edge of the Greenlandic ice cap and the village of Sisimiut.

Finally he will move to the American continent pedaling from Canada to Alaska and will finish here at the end of March. “It is a journey that has many logistical difficulties and I move independently with my bags on the bicycle. In Svalbard, to face the snow, I will use a fat bike studded which requires a lot of attention when driving. Despite global warming, it happens to pedal in the cold, at 10-20 ° C below zero. A challenge. But it is precisely because the changes are not always visible to the naked eye that I have decided to draw attention not only to my legs, but also to the contents that climate scientists can bring to light “, concludes Di Felice.