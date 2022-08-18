Omar Fernández on Gustavo’s statements “It seems that he got away”

The deputy reveals that he has inherited the sympathy and antipathy of the population towards his father, Leonel Fernández.

The spokesman for the deputies of the People’s Force Party, Omar Fernándezconsidered this Thursday that the also congressman of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gustavo Sanchez, “He got away” jokingly ensure that in the political organization led by former President Leonel Fernández “There is a king and a prince.”

During an interview on the program El Despertador, which is broadcast on Colorvisión, channel 9, Omar Fernández revealed that when he heard the news he questioned Sánchez for his statements, asking him not to “help him like that.”

«He himself answers me: no, it’s a joke. You know that I would never think that this is the case… it seems that he got rid of it in an interview or something, “said Fernandez.

Likewise, the son of President Fernández emphasized that the organization to which he belongs promotes that all militants who want to develop in politics “are more than welcome.”

Fernández insisted that his election as spokesman for the deputies of the People’s Force was by vote, through consensus.

Omar Fernández revealed that being the son of the former president, Leonel Fernández, has its pros and cons, while saying that he has inherited the sympathy of the population that supports the former president, as well as the antipathy of those who do not share the vision of the politician.

“You inherit assets and liabilities in this. The one who loves Leonel, well, maybe I’ll take something from that; Just like someone who doesn’t want to know about Leonel, without knowing Omar, he doesn’t want to know about me either,” he added.