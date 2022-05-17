Omar Fierro shows off his new image after losing 20 kilos

Omar Iron has surprised his loyal followers with his new image, as he has achieved lose about 20 kilos, which has given him a more youthful appearance, In addition, to show off their outfits better.

The actor shared that he was able to lose weight by following some tips that his partner, also an actor José Ron, gave him.

“He recommended some natural pills that help me cleanse my stomach and I fly a meal, that is, I eat a meal every 12 hours and it works for me,” he told the Hoy program.

In addition, during the interview, the heartthrob explained that this change has been gradual and he feels very happy with the kilos he has managed to lose, because that helps him to be healthier.

Fierro revealed that many of her clothes no longer fit her as a gift and another one she donates to a friend who has a clothing company for productions and she makes the appropriate adjustments for her to be busy.

“This weekend I took out everything that I no longer had left from the closet; 20+ pants that are already too big for me and no way to adjust them. So I had to buy new clothes, because the size has changed, now I wear the shirts better, ”she mentioned.

Finally, Omar Fierro assured that he will continue to take care of his figure, however, now he feels better than ever and does not even weigh anymore.