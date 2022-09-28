Omar Gómez, prosecutor of the Ayotzinapa case, resigned from his position, confirms AMLO – El Financiero

Omar Gomez Trejo resigned from the Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa casewhich he directed since June 2019, confirmed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The resignation will be effective from this Friday, September 30.

The Gómez Trejo decision occurs within the framework of the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa, and after revealing their differences with their immediate boss, Alejandro Gertz Manerohead of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

These differences were accentuated with the withdrawal of 21 arrest warrants against soldiers, and former high-level officials from Guerrero, which occurred while he was in Israel; as well as the filtration of relevant information on the Ayotzinapa case to the press.

Why did Omar Gómez Trejo resign?

AMLO affirmed on September 27, 2022 that Omar Trejo left office for differences in ‘procedures for approving arrest warrants’ of the Ayotzinapa case.

“He is going to leave office and the Prosecutor’s Office is going to appoint another prosecutor. There are differences and all points of view are respected, “he said at a morning press conference.

“The prosecutor is leaving because he did not agree with the procedures that were followed to approve the arrest warrants. There were differences in it, I support that they have issued the orders according to what the investigation establishes, ”he added.

The Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa case was created on June 26, 2019 to investigate, prosecute the crimes and conclude the criminal proceedings related to the disappearance of 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa, on September 26 and 27, 2014 in Iguala, Guerrero.

Likewise, it is in charge of the knowledge, processing and, where appropriate, resolution of the preliminary investigations either research foldersjudicial and administrative procedures, precautionary or precautionary measures, ordinary or extraordinary means of defense, amparo trials, or others that are related to the case.

The unit is attached to the FGR office and its until today head, Omar Gómez Trejo, had the quality of agent of the Public Ministry of the Federation.

He was appointed by the Attorney General of the Republic himself, who also received his resignation letterwhich was presented by personal and irrevocable reasons.

Leaks to the press

Over the weekend a series of leaks that revealed data that was originally included in the form tested in the report on the Ayotzinapa case released by Undersecretary Alexander Encinas.

These are whatsapp messages that reveal not only an alleged relationship between the military, police, and members of organized crime, but also the way in which they would have ordered the kidnapping, murder and disappearance of the Ayotzinapa normalistas.

At the same time, it was also learned that the Attorney General’s Office desisted from 21 arrest warrantsof 83 that he had obtained last August against presumed responsible for the disappearance of the normalistas.

Among the people against whom the arrest warrant was withdrawn, already obtained, was against Rafael Hernandez Nietowho in 2014 was a member of the 41st Infantry Battalion of the Mexican Army, located in Iguala, and 15 more soldiers.

as well as against Inaki Blancoformer prosecutor of Guerrero and against Lambertina Galeana Marinformer President of the Court of Justice.

Before, it was noted that it was the Internal Affairs prosecutors of the FGR, and not the staff of the Special Litigation Unit of the Ayotzinapa case, who supported the accusation against Jesus Murillo Karamformer Attorney General of the Republic, arrested on August 19.

In fact, at the indictment hearing, the judge Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapiaaccused of a “a disorder” of the prosecutors when presenting the case and considered that they were not properly prepared for it.