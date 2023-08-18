Omar Montes sings on NPR’s Tiny Desk – jenesaispop.com

Omar Montes is the latest artist invited to Tiny Desk, a prestigious series of intimate concerts on American radio station NPR, for which we have already seen C. Tangana, a Spanish artist with whom Omar has collaborated, perform. The Tiny Desk Shows are recorded inside the NPR offices located in Washington DC

Another Spanish artist who recorded his own Tiny Desk episode is Diego El Sigala. Of course, his collaborators Kiko Veneno, La Hungara, Antonio Carmona or Alizez, among others, passed through the El Madrileño concert.

With his band, “Little Angels”, Omar sings ‘Patio de la Carcel’, ‘Mateo en un leo’, ‘La llama del amor’ and ‘Conmigo’. According to NPR, the author of ‘Quezios de un melante’ “dances between flamenco and hip-hop, on the edges of tradition and modernity”, and “recalls his childhood as a child of Romantic heritage who grew up in Madrid.” grew up on the streets of

As NPR reports, Omar enters the office, speaking on a video call with “his grandmother, who is one of the most important people in his life.” In the latter, the singer “demonstrates tradition and soul and, in his performance, centers his neighborhood, his people and his family, and offers a little bit of Spain to the rest of the world.”

Although Tiny Desk has seen superstars such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Coldplay or Adele, it must be remembered that Tiny Desk at its core was – and still is – a program that supports and promotes popular or emerging talent from different parts of the world. dedicated to. World. Strome, Bomba Estério, Aurora, Fatoumata Diawara or Mon Laferte have performed at the event, as well as other lesser known artists such as Talk and the Bangas, Moonchild or Dessa.