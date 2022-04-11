Omar Rosas and the secret he kept with Héctor Vargas to break his losing streak during Real España-Olimpia

2022-04-11

The Mexican omar roses broke his goal drought in the National League and he was the hero Royal Spain making a difference with his goal against Olimpia (0-1). the rancher scored at 24′ after anticipating a cross to Johnny Leveron sent from the left wing by franklin flowers. When the ball entered the net, he yelled the score with euphoria.

roseswho had only started two games this season, addressed coach Hector Vargas to celebrate his first goal since October 20, 2021; Since then, he has played 16 games where he has failed to convert. SEE: This was Omar Rosas’ goal against Olimpia the embrace of omar with the Argentine DT was very striking, to which at the end of the game the black-and-white striker confessed that the strategist was key from the morale that he could score in this classic in the Olympic.

In the dressing rooms, the Aztec attacker revealed to the journalist Tanya Rodríguez that on his wrist he had a piece of tape on which the word “trust” was written; this was prescribed by Vargas so that the soccer player would turn to his arm and thus be filled with faith during the match. “It was advice from the teacher, he told me to have confidence and faith in myself and I think that the work I am doing this week is what is leading me to this and it came out today in such an important match against him. Olympia. I responded in the best way”, said the footballer with a smile from ear to ear.