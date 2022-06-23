Omar Sy and his daughter, Tahar Rahim, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel… pretty stars for the Louis Vuitton fashion show (PHOTOS)
On Thursday June 23, many stars met at the Louis Vuitton men’s spring-summer 2023 show in Paris. Omar Sy with his daughter, Eddie de Pretto, the Hollywood star couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake… all were present for this show with a particular flavor.
The Cour Carrée of the Louvre Museum hosted today, Thursday June 23, the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 men’s show. The most prominent French and foreign stars did not hesitate to brave the sun and the heat to attend this expected parade. It was indeed the first show of the French luxury house since the disappearance of its former artistic director Virgil Abloh, on November 28, 2021.
Omar Sy with the family, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as a couple: the stars in duo at Louis Vuitton
On the front row side, the stars followed one another to attend this show, often as a duo. We saw Omar Sy accompanied by his daughter Selly Sy, radiant in a sleek white dress. World champion footballer Samuel Umtiti (accused of having ransacked a rental house) arrived on the arm of his wife, wearing a purple tracksuit from the brand. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, always so in love were also present as well as Joel Edgerton, who tried his hand at horror cinema, and his wife Christine Centenera. The best basketball player in the world Russel Westbrook also attended the parade alongside his wife.
Louis Vuitton show: a tribute to Virgil Abloh
In November 2021 Virgil Abloh died of a rare form of heart cancer leaving the fashion world orphaned. The designer had spent eight years at the head of the house with the LV logo and had blown a wind of streetwear on the fashion house. This first fashion show organized by the ready-to-wear studio teams had a very special flavor. It seems that the creative spirit of the former artistic director has been respected. The collection called Strange Math focused on creativity and craftsmanship through the lens of childhood. The silhouettes with XXL cuts and neon colors are the worthy heritage of the former designer. The bags, emblem of the trunk maker, were also in the spotlight. The famous keepall of the house was also there, revisited in neon green. We even saw a bag in the shape of a truck for children.
