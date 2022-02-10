Omar Visintin in the final! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

8.12 Here we are, it’s time for the Small Final.

8.09 On paper, Haemmerle and Grondin seem superior. Visintin, due to his recent shoulder injury, pays a lot at the start, almost always having to recover from fourth position. The problem is that here he will deal with the best ever … But you have to believe in it until the end.

8.07 Tommaso Leoni will instead play Final B with Surget (France), Eguibar (Spain) and Vedder (United States): fifth place is up for grabs.

8.06 Final A will see the Haemmerle (Austria), Grondin (Canada), Lueftner (Austria) and Visintin (Italy) medals played.

8.05 It was a sprint finish. The Austrian Lueftner preceded Visintin, Ledder and Leoni. At one point the two Azzurri were in front of everyone, but Leoni lost speed in the final. Too bad, but he was very good.

8.03 VISINTIN IN FINALEEEEEEE! Unfortunately, nothing to do for Leoni, who really fought like the animal that represents her surname!

8.00 Now the Azzurri’s semifinal …

7.59 Grondin and Haemmerle go away from the start, dominate and reach the final, outside Eguibar and Surget.

7.57 Here we are, here is the first semifinal. Haemmerle and Grondin favorites, but everything is happening… So it’s not obvious.

7.56 Small break to fix the track, soon the semifinals.

7.52 In the first semifinal we will have Grondin (Canada), Haemmerle (Austria), Surget (France) and Eguibar (Spain). In the second Visintin (Italy), Leoni (Italy), Lueftner (Austria) and Vedder (United States).

7.51 In the last quarter the Japanese Takahara immediately falls. The Austrian Lueftner and the American Vedder pass, outside the other American Baumgartner.

7.48 SIIIIIIIIIIIII !!! EVEN LEONIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!! The blue won over the French at the photo finish! Two blues in the semifinals! Visintin is starting too badly, then it makes a difference thanks to the speed of his board.

7.46 Visintin passes safely, Leoni must hope for the photo finish. Bad fall for Kirchwehm.

7.43 Now Visintin and Leoni opposed to the French Le Ble Jacques and the German Kirchwehm.

7.42 Haemmerle and Eguibar pass. But what luck for the Spaniard: he was fourth and detached, but he took advantage of the contact, with relative double crash, between Noerl and Dierdhoff. So the German who leads the general classification of the World Cup is out.

7.39 The Canadian Grondin dominates from start to finish. The French Surget also passes, out of Bozzolo and Bolton. Now a quarter that looks like a final: Haemmerle (Austria), Noerl (Germany), Eguibar (Spain), Dierdhoff (USA). Here two big shots will be eliminated …

7.37 The quarter-finals have begun. First battery with Grondin, Surget, Bolton and Bozzolo.

07.33 Omar Visintin and Tommaso Leoni fly to the quarters at 07.37 Italian time, where they will be together in the third series, eliminated Lorenzo Sommariva and Filippo Ferrari.

07.28 Filippo Ferrari does not start, crashed during the seeding runs held on the Italian night.

07.25 The blue is first and glides towards the quarters with the German Umito Kirchwehm. Out of the Swiss Kalle Koblet and the Dutch Glenn De Blois.

07.22 FLY OMAR VISINTIN !!!! FIRST!!!!!!

07.18 The blue, first, and the Frenchman Leo Le Ble Jaques, second, advance and eliminate the Austrians Jakob Dusek and Lukas Pachner !!!

07.15 TOMMASO LEONI FLIES TO THE QUARTER !!!!!!!!

07.10 The Australian Cameron Bolton and the French Loan Bozzolo pass, eliminated Daniil Donskikh (ROC) and, unfortunately, Lorenzo Sommariva.

07.07 NOOOOOO !!!!!! Lorenzo Sommariva falls!

07.05 The Canadian GRONDIN Eliot Grondin and the French Merlin Surget pass from the first eighth. The Australian Adam Laambert was eliminated, the Czech Radek Houser did not start.

07.00 The round of 16 begins!

06.50 The first two of each eighth will enter the quarterfinals, the other two eliminated.

Photo: FISI / Pentaphoto