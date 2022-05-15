Omara Portuondo shares an emotional message with Gaby Moreno

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter will perform today in Guatemala and the famous Cuban artist is one of her guests.

Gaby Moreno will present his concertAllegory and Boleros” today, Friday, May 13 at Guatemala and next to her will be special guests.

A few days ago, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter shared that she will have special guests like Omara Portuondo, with whom she shared a Grammy nomination for the song “Bolero de la Vida.” Also the Mexican Leonel García, who also makes up the duo “Sin Bandera”.

“My infinite thanks to Gaby Moreno for inviting me to share a space at her concert in Guatemala, my first time performing in that beautiful country, this May 13 at The Westin Camino Real Hotel,” Portuondo commented on his social networks.

“I’m glad to see you together again!!! Kisses to both!”, “I imagine the pride that Gaby Moreno must feel to be able to share the stage with you”, “I love you Omara, affection and all my admiration”, “Infinite blessings OMARA, we know that you will illuminate with your singing”, were some reactions from his followers.

about the concert

The event will take place today, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Camino Real Hotel.

Ticket prices are:

Row zero, support UNICEF: Q1000

reserved gold: Q600

Prayed: Q500

reserved silver: Q350

Silver: Q275

