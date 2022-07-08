News

Omara Ruiz Urquiola, the teacher that Cuba does not allow to return

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 29 6 minutes read

  • Valentina Oropeza Colmenares – @orovalenti
  • BBC News World

Omara Ruiz-Urquiola

image source, Omara Ruiz-Urquiola

Caption,

Omara Ruiz Urquiola is an art historian and activist in Cuba

When she learned that she could not return to Cuba, Omara Ruiz Urquiola felt that she was losing everything.

“Immigration from Cuba sent a email that he cannot travel,” said an employee of the US airline Southwest on June 25.

The Cuban activist was at the Fort Lauderdale airport in South Florida, ready to return to her country after spending time in the US.

In a video published on his social networks, Omara said that “an American company does not have to abide by the laws of the cuban dictatorship“.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 29 6 minutes read

Related Articles

USCIS updates rule granting travel permits to TPS holders | Univision Immigration News

33 mins ago

This is how currency exchange is today in Cuba

44 mins ago

Biden signs an executive order aimed at safeguarding the right to abortion

55 mins ago

Elon Musk became the father of twins with a top executive of his company just before his second child with Grimes was born | People | Entertainment

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button