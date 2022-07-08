Omara Ruiz Urquiola, the teacher that Cuba does not allow to return

Valentina Oropeza Colmenares – @orovalenti

When she learned that she could not return to Cuba, Omara Ruiz Urquiola felt that she was losing everything.

“Immigration from Cuba sent a email that he cannot travel,” said an employee of the US airline Southwest on June 25.

The Cuban activist was at the Fort Lauderdale airport in South Florida, ready to return to her country after spending time in the US.

In a video published on his social networks, Omara said that “an American company does not have to abide by the laws of the cuban dictatorship“.

“Us we cannot demand from a country to let a person in,” replied the airline representative.

As a historian, she had read about banishment, a common experience among cuban patriots who fought to make the island independent from the Spanish colonizers during the 19th century.

The exile it reminded him of the verses of the Cuban poet Bonifacio Byrne and the biography of José Martí.

“Who would think of exile in the XXI century?” he wondered silently at the airline counter.

The distrust

The 49-year-old Cuban teacher had packed work boots, a hacksaw, files to sharpen machetes and a manual machine to grind grain, with the idea of ​​using them in the family farm.

He fantasized about the surprise his mother would have when she saw those tools that they couldn’t find anywhere. Vinalesan agricultural municipality of Cuba located in Pinar del Río, 183 kilometers west of Havana.

They had been separated for a year and a half.

Omara’s chest looked swollen and red, the lesions were bleeding. As a sentinel organher skin announced the advance of breast cancer at the end of 2020.

He asked his doctor at the Havana Oncology Hospital why he had those symptom if she was receiving the combination of monoclonal antibodies that had kept her healthy for so long.

The diagnosis accumulated 16 years.

The oncologist shuffled two hypotheses: either the drugs were no longer working or the cancer had mutated. She suspected that they were not administering the treatment properly to weaken her health, in retaliation for her political activism.

“I am not an opponent because I do not militate politicallybut I do disagree with the regime in my country,” he said in a telephone interview with BBC Mundo.

To treat his illness he had traveled to the United States.

Omara is an art historian. She taught classes History of design and Cuban culture at the Superior Institute of Design of the University of Havana.

Although he occupied a fixed position as teacherwas fired in July 2019.

Six months later he founded the Observatory of Academic Freedom (OLA)together with researchers from the Sergio Arboleda University in Colombia, with the purpose of documenting human rights violations against university students and professors in Cuba since 1959, when Fidel Castro took power.

The headquarters of the OLA settled in Bogotá and Omara began to collect a stipend for their research, thanks to the support of Civil Rights Defendersa Swedish NGO that supports human rights activists internationally.

He covered the rest of his expenses in Cuba with remittances who sent relatives.

At the end of 2020, he participated in the protests of the artists of the San Isidro Movement to demand respect for dissidence, human rights, and civil and political liberties.

Omara went to the United States to continue the treatment against cancer in January 2021. And he improved during the nine months that he received the same medications as in Cuba, he told BBC Mundo.

when he felt recoveredbought a ticket for just over US$200 to return to the island on a flight that would take off that Saturday at the end of June at 9:20 in the morning.

“He can not travel”

The teacher feared that the same thing would happen to her. Anamely Ramosa Cuban artist and dissident who was unable to return to the island after American Airlines prevented her from boarding a flight in February 2022.

“I called, but they won’t let us know why they’re not giving him permission to enter Cuba,” the Southwest employee insisted.

Omara asked to see the email from Immigration to have written support that would allow her to identify which instance she should go to to manage her return. The rep said she didn’t have to show it to him, she was a “private thing” from the airline.

The BBC received no response to the email it sent to the US Federal Aviation Administration to ask what regulations airlines follow when preventing a passenger from boarding a plane and why they follow procedures that may violate the rights of citizens of other countries.

A press representative from the International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English) told BBC Mundo that he was not “in a position to comment on specific cases in which airlines deny boarding to passengers.” However, he explained via email: “In general, airlines are obliged to verify that all passengers are in possession of the required travel documents and comply with the rules of entry to the destination. Otherwise, airlines are often fined and they need to get the passenger back to the origin on the first available flight. Therefore, if it is clear from the outset that a passenger will not be allowed to enter their destination country, the airlines will certainly not allow this passenger to travel.”

He assured that he could not provide “documents or protocolsthat regulate these measures.

“In view of the partially raised fines imposed by governments, airlines will do everything possible to ensure that passengers accepted on a flight fully comply with the entry requirements of the destination,” he added.

The press department of the Southest airline told BBC Mundo by email: “The Cuban government informed us that this client would not be allowed to enter Cuba and we shared this information with her before the scheduled departure of her flight from Fort Lauderdale. We are sorry for your inconvenience and our actions were aimed at complying with Cuban regulatory requirements.”

A relative of Omara on the island visited the office of the Directorate of Immigration and Aliens in Havana on Monday, June 27. One official, who declined to identify herself, said I could go back to Cuba.

Unlike Anamely Ramos, the airline did not give Omara the opportunity to change the date of the flight. They gave him a ticket to request a refund for the ticket.

The teacher has no papers to stay legally in United States.

Protest

This Monday, Omara’s brother, Ariel Ruiz Urquiola, filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights office demanding a response to Omara’s situation.

Once you delivered the letter of almost 60 pagesthe Cuban biologist and environmentalist initiated the fourth hunger and thirst strike that he has undertaken as an activist against the island’s authorities.

Ariel starred in the longest in 2018. He did not drink water or food for 16 daysafter being sentenced to one year in prison for contempt of authority, when confronting two men who broke into the Viñales farm demanding legal permits and ownership certificates for their work instruments.

The land of the Ruiz Urquiola estate belongs to the cuban state. Ariel owns the house and the animals, Omara is the proxy. Her 75-year-old mother is now responsible for protecting her.

“my mother doesn’t move of the farm preventing them from doing any misdeed. We are exhausted, this has not stopped since 2015,” the teacher told BBC Mundo.

“They had been harassing us before but we thought they had left us alone. With them the war never ends“.

The teacher experiences what she considers a banishment with a deep pain: “Only the physical body remains, my soul is in Cuba.”

Omara called her mother from the airport to tell her that she would not be able to return that Saturday. “Maybe life is saving me from death, mommy“.

His mother reminded him that the farm and the animals were fine. Rita, the youngest calf, was born a month ago. She insisted that the most important thing is that they are alive.