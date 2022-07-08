News

Omara Ruiz Urquiola, the teacher that Cuba does not allow to return

Photo of Zach Zach26 mins ago
0 28 6 minutes read

  • Valentina Oropeza Colmenares – @orovalenti
  • BBC News World

Omara Ruiz-Urquiola

image source, Omara Ruiz-Urquiola

Caption,

Omara Ruiz Urquiola is an art historian and activist in Cuba

When she learned that she could not return to Cuba, Omara Ruiz Urquiola felt that she was losing everything.

“Immigration from Cuba sent a email that he cannot travel,” said an employee of the US airline Southwest on June 25.

The Cuban activist was at the Fort Lauderdale airport in South Florida, ready to return to her country after spending time in the US.

In a video published on his social networks, Omara said that “an American company does not have to abide by the laws of the cuban dictatorship“.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach26 mins ago
0 28 6 minutes read

Related Articles

While Díaz-Canel visits Santiago de Cuba, a collapse in the old vocational school leaves two injured

16 mins ago

Who could replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?

37 mins ago

Winemakers in NY defend employee who stabbed client

49 mins ago

CLIMATE CRISIS – Any nuclear war would return us to an ice age climate

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button