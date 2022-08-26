OMEGA Masters 2022 – Highlevelcom.be

“In addition to creating watches that I love to wear, OMEGA passionately supports the sport that I love to practice. I am proud to be part of this family. ” RORY MCILROY

A sport of precision, excellence and elegance, golf perfectly reflects the qualities and intrinsic values ​​of OMEGA. It is now an integral part of the identity of the Swiss watchmaker, which is also committed to promoting its development throughout the world. Thanks to concrete actions and targeted partnerships carried out in recent years, the OMEGA House has become inseparable from some of the best players in golf and the most spectacular tournaments. The OMEGA Masters is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in Europe, and certainly one of the most breathtaking. Originally called the Swiss Open when it was created in 1923, this event held in the mountains of Crans-Montana has always taken place in the same place since 1939, which makes it the oldest golf tournament in Europe to be played on the same route every year. During its illustrious history, the high altitude competition has been won by famous players, such as Ernie Els, Sergio García, Seve Ballesteros, and Nick Faldo. Crans Montana 2022

OMEGA has been the title sponsor of the OMEGA Masters since 2001. This year’s edition, the Swiss watch brand’s 21st in this role, promises to be spectacular, drawing some of the world’s most talented golfers to the greens. of Mountain. Surprisingly, this year will also mark the 74th time the competition has been held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf-Club, once again highlighting the remarkable Swiss heritage and spirit of the venue. On the program of the European Tour and the Asian Tour since 2009, the OMEGA Masters illustrates the deep ties that unite these two golf-loving continents. OMEGA Golfers

This year’s OMEGA Masters will feature several brand ambassadors, all hoping to rise to the top of the rankings. Guido Migliozzi and Sean Crocker have both proven themselves with their victories on the European Tour, and are now hoping to add to their list.

Having successful amateur careers to their credit, Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are among Europe’s new rising stars. Professionals since only 2019, the two golfers are aware of the precision and power that obtaining a trophy requires. Rasmus Hojgaard

De Amerikaan Sean Crocker arriveert in Crans-Montana na zijn eerste overwinning op de European Tour in juli. Nadat hij de titel behaalde op het Hero Open op Fairmont St Andrews in één schot, hoopt hij deze indrukwekkende prestatie over te doen in de Zwitserse Alpen. Golf and Glamor In addition to attracting the greatest professional players, the OMEGA Masters is a popular tournament with star golf enthusiasts. On the long list of the most famous fans of the green regulars of previous editions, we find in particular Cindy Crawford, Michael Phelps, Tom Felton and Justin Timberlake. But you don’t have to be a celebrity to get preferential treatment. OMEGA offers an exceptional welcome to all its loyal customers.

Golf at the Olympics

During the Summer Olympics in 1904, Canadian George Lyon won the gold medal after a brilliant run on the Saint-Louis green. A great moment for the player and a memorable day for golf: it was the last time that this sport received honors at this prestigious sporting event.

It wasn’t until 2016, 112 years later, that golf made a comeback. For many of the world’s greatest players, it was an opportunity to take to the biggest stage on the planet and win a truly unique trophy: an Olympic medal.

Golf then made its return to Kasumigaseki Country Club, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The men’s events were particularly memorable, as seven men battled it out for the bronze medal in a tense sudden-death session.

OMEGA is at the heart of the golf events of the Olympic Games. On this occasion, the House offers unique innovations, in particular scoreboards installed at ground level on tees provided for this purpose. They are equipped with radar measurement systems that capture and display data from each shot for the enjoyment of spectators. In addition to the name of the player and his score, the display boards simultaneously indicate the speed and height of the shot as well as the estimated distance.

The new generation of golfers will have the opportunity to win an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games. If we do not yet know who will climb to the top step of the podium, we can already be sure that OMEGA will be there again, as Official Timekeeper and passionate supporter.

Our ambassadors

Rory McIlroy

Winner of four Major titles and one of the most gifted golfers in the world, RORY MCILROY has been a friend of the House since 2013.

Sergio Gracia

A member of the OMEGA family since 2003, SERGIO GARCÍA has more than 35 professional victories to his credit, including the 2017 Masters.

Michelle Wie

A professional player since the age of fifteen, MICHELLE WIE can boast of having had a legendary career, notably thanks to her victory at the 2014 US Women’s Open.

Danielle Kang

Qualified for the Women’s US Open at just fourteen years old, DANIELLE KANG won her first major LPGA title in 2017, at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Will Zalatoris

Having finished second several times in the Majors and on the strength of his first victory on the PGA Tour in August, WILL ZALATORIS should soon see his career reach new heights.



Erik Van Rooyen

Just six years after turning professional in 2013, South African ERIK VAN ROOYEN won his first victory on the European PGA Tour.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra “Ultra Light”

Ergonomic and designed to offer maximum comfort, the Seamaster Aqua Terra “Ultra Light” is fashioned from an alloy called gamma titanium, a light and resistant material from the aeronautical industry, used here for the first time by OMEGA. Also new is the telescopic crown, which can be pushed back against the case when not in use.

This Aqua Terra with a matte finish is distinguished by its bold touches of color on the aluminum second hand, the Seamaster logo, the quarter-hour indexes and the stitching on the bracelet. Red, blue or green: which model will be yours?

The Ultra Light is driven by OMEGA’s first-ever titanium movement. The hand-wound Caliber 8928 Titanium with Co-Axial escapement is Master Chronometer certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS). It can withstand magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss. Like OMEGA’s sports ambassadors, it has proven its worth in the toughest conditions.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra “Golf”

A perfect watch for fans of classics, which can be worn both on and off the green. This 41 mm model is made of stainless steel and has a green sunburst dial with a “teak” motif, inspired by the wooden decks of luxury yachts.

Featuring fascinating nuances, it features rhodium-plated hands and indexes coated with white Super-LumiNova, as well as a date window at 6 o’clock, so you won’t miss a golf tournament.

The watch is powered by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer caliber 8900 which meets the highest performance criteria in the industry, defined by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

Beyond Golf

OMEGA’s reputation also extends to many other sports around the world. The House has been the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932. In addition to timing every second of every event, OMEGA has invented and developed several revolutionary time measurement technologies in which athletes, judges and spectators today have full confidence. This love of timing naturally evolved to serve other major sporting events in athletics, swimming, sailing, bobsleigh and monobob.