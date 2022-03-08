Omen Killer and Miranda, the Wilted Flower in Elden Ring: How to defeat them and rewards

Elden Ring will make us face a good number of bosses throughout its history. One of them is the o Asesino de omenes and Miranda, the withered floweran optional boss that we will find in the Pergumist’s Grotto.

Omen killer and Miranda, the withered flower, strategies and how to defeat him

vulnerable to: ???

??? Strong against: ???

??? Dropped Items: Runes x8,400, Omen Killer’s Machete.

First of all, you must focus on the Omen Killer. He will behave like the boss you should already know when you get to this area. Plant throws clouds of poison at close range, but can also throw lightning. If you see the ground around you light up, get out of the impact zone before it hits you.

As for the Omen Killer, you know what it is: bad-tempered machetes, with a lot of reach and bleeding, little tolerance for trying to unbalance him and a tracking inhuman of the blows it gives. You’ll never be completely out of range, so it’s better to roll than try to get away to be safe.