Omicron, 1,700 people arrived from South Africa in November (and half are to “pay attention”) – Corriere.it

Fake green passes at airports and few checks at take-off. Divided airlines: need staff

I am at least sixty passengers departing from South Africa and arriving in Italy on average every day this year. The data, still provisional, show a reduced exposure of Italy to that part of Africa as regards the flows of travelers. But that just doesn’t help. Because these are people who have landed after having made a stopover elsewhere, particularly in some of the major global and regional hubs – London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha -: impossible to identify them in real time when they cross the Italian border having lost their tracks in countries subject to less restrictions with ours. Only in November the estimate of almost 1,700 travelers arrived here from South Africa, of which the half to pay attention to since the entrance dates back to the last two weeks. Without considering those of the other states that ended up in the black list of the Italian authorities

(Lesotho, Botswana, eSwatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi).

To make the situation more uncertain are also the data of the tests carried out on the approximately 600 passengers who landed the night between Friday and Saturday in Amsterdam from Johannesburg and Cape Town.: 61 positive despite the obligation to present the (negative) swab at boarding. A record, considering that they are infected before getting on board, which turns on a beacon on the controls. The illegal market for certificates of negativity proliferates in Africa, according to insiders, where the cost is around 20 euro. For those taking off from Johannesburg, the tampons in the authorized centers range from 16 euros for those quick ai 38 euros for the molecular ones, ai 76 euros for molecular ones with outcome within a few hours.



This controls one of the topics of discussion, sometimes of disputes, within the associations representing airlines and airports. For several weeks – they explain to Courier service two Italian sources – there are criticisms on the methods of verifying certificates of negativity and vaccination of passengers from non-EU areas, not only from Africa: a current of companies and airports believe that the airlines that supply the large European hubs with intercontinental flights must carefully check the validity of the documentation required in order to be able to transport within the Schengen area people really vaccinated and tested. This would require an increase in personnel and equipment that the contested companies do not believe is all at their expense. Not only. With an interconnected world, even if less than in 2019, you can get to Europe by making 2-3 stopovers elsewhere. The ordinance of November 26 that closes flights from countries at risk to a measure that, according to experts, arrives late: the Omicron variant has already been on the continent for days, including Italy.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link