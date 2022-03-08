Omicron 2 alert, cases increase. “The new long-term symptom that frightens”

Covid cases are back on the rise (with its Delta and Omicron variants) in some Italian regions. A sign that, despite the situation is improving, the viral circulation is still high and we must not let our guard down. To sound the alarm is the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellottacommenting on the data of the pandemic in Italy and the slight reversal of the trend recorded in recent days.

Omicron 2 is spreading in some areas of the country, a very contagious sub-variant like its “sister” Omicron. And some studies emerge new long-term symptoms related to the infection.

It’s not all. This resurgence of the virus has not only been recorded in Italy. Cases boom in China toowhere it all started. But what is going on? Let’s go into detail.

Infections are growing in Italy and abroad

The pandemic was not going to end. In recent days in Italy and in some parts of the world, a new increase in cases from Covid-19 has been detected. In China, where it all started, a new boom: in the last few hours 213 new infections of Covid-19 with local transmission have been recorded. Not only. 113 new major infections and 442 asymptomatic were reported, 130 of which came from abroad.

The Zero Covid strategy implemented on the occasion of the Beijing Olympics was not enough to avoid the resurgence of infections. Infections weren’t that many since the outbreak in Wuhan in 2020. Even in New Zelandboom in cases with 18,000 new infections.

As for Italy, there are five regions where cases have started to grow again: Abruzzo, Molise, Calabria, Puglia and Sicily. “The pandemic is not over – explains Cartabellotta – and in Italy the viral circulation is still very high. With the data of the pandemic in clear improvement and the dramatic situation in Ukraine that has catalyzed public attention, there is a risk of a serious decline in attention towards Covid, which is a problem that is far from solved“.

And goes on: “The virus circulates at a very high level in Italy: in the last week in some regions not only has the decrease in the number of new cases stopped, but in some regions there is some slight increase. In fact, in this phase the national figure is influenced to the downside by the main regions of the North such as Lombardy, where the situation is particularly favorable. This obviously drags down the national figure while a reversal of trend is already taking place in various regions of the central and southern part of the country“.

Omicron 2 grows, that’s where

A reversal of the trend, with an increase in cases, is therefore also taking place in Umbria. In the last week, cases related to have increased in the region Omicron 2. The sub-variant of Omicron, with a high contagiousness.

But if overall the situation is improving, the criticality of the 7 million Italians who have not yet received the booster dose. Criticality that worries the government.

New study on the consequences of Covid

Covid-19, even in mild form, can cause recognizable structural changes in the brain. Especially in areas related to smell and memory. This was revealed by a work published in the journal Nature and conducted by Gwenaëlle Douaud of the University of Oxford.

From the results of the study it emerged that at the second MRI the patients recovered from Covid present various structural and anatomical alterations such as reduction of the cerebral cortex, especially in some areas dedicated to memory and smell. Not only. Reduction in overall brain volume and evident damage to the olfactory cortex was also recorded. “To what extent this observed picture is reversible over time remains to be investigated»Concludes Douaud.