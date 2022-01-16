Omicron 2, alert for the sister variant of the South African. “In Northern Europe it goes faster”

There Omicron 2 in Denmark is growing at the expense of Omicron 1 (the one that has a majority in Italy). Experts are surprised because this suggests a transmission speed of the “sister variant” even higher than the already astounding Omicron 1. They add: it is too early to make assessments, at the moment there are no elements that could suggest a different contagiousness , a greater ability to evade vaccines or a greater or lesser pathogenicity (severity of the disease caused). The 2 is running in India and the Philippines; it has also been found in Israel (20 cases), Australia, Canada, China, Singapore and the UK (53 cases according to the Daily Express).

SCENARIO

Let’s start with the scenario known in Italy and defined by the flash survey (the sample research) released yesterday by the Higher Institute of Health on data from January 3: Omicron (without a specific distinction between 1 and 2) represents 80.75 per one hundred of the infections in Italy, with highest peaks in Umbria, Basilicata, Molise and Puglia where it is already above 90 percent. One of the European nations that do best sequencing is Denmark which was the first in Europe to document the rapid expansion of Omicron. We are talking about B.1.1.529, isolated for the first time in Botswana and South Africa. At the beginning of December in the United Kingdom there was talk of “stealth variant”, an invisible variant, because it was feared that it was more difficult to identify.

The Guardian wrote on December 7: “The stealth variant has many mutations in common with the standard Micron, but it lacks a particular genetic change that allows PCR testing in the laboratory to be used as an approximate and ready-to-use means of reporting probable cases.” Professor Francois Balloux, director of University College London Genetics Institute explained: ‘There are two lineages within Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2, which are genetically quite differentiated. They can behave differently ». Simplifying: the Omicron that circulates in Italy today is the BA.1, the one that is gaining ground in Denmark, but also in India and the Philippines, is the BA.2. However, it is not clear why BA.2 did not have a similar diffusion in South Africa where it remained a minority. Regarding the mutations there are many points in common, but also differences, between BA.1 and BA.2: in principle, however, experts expect similar transmission and evasion capabilities of the vaccine shield.

EXPERT

Berlingske, the Danish newspaper, interviewed an expert, making a reassuring summary: “The sub-variant of Omicron is gaining ground, but that’s not worrying.” Professor Anders Fomsgaard, primary and professor of the SSI (Statens Serum Institut) explains to the Copenhagen newspaper: “Denmark is the country in the world with the largest number of cases of Omicron, it is interesting that the number of BA2 subvariants is increasing, almost at the expense of BA1 “. In a short time, Omicron 2 went from an insignificant share of cases (2 percent) to more than a quarter (28 percent). But the reason for this performance is unknown. Professor Fomsgaard: ‘We do not yet see significant differences between people infected with BA2 in terms of age, vaccination status, infections, disease or geographic spread. So apparently there is still nothing to say that one subvariant should behave differently from the other. We are investigating whether BA2 is more vaccine resistant than BA1. But it’s not something we can currently see. ” In Denmark it is now assumed that Omicron causes – among the vaccinated and unfortunately with exceptions – a less serious disease. At the moment, even the sub-variant does not seem to change this scenario: compared to 23 thousand cases per day (there are a great many, given that Denmark has a number of inhabitants similar to Lazio), Covid patients in intensive care are relatively few (71, in Lazio they are 204).