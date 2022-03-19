Omicron 2 exceeds 1 in seven Regions, in China the first deaths for over a year

The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Saturday 19 March. Covid incidence rises from 510 to 725, Rt increases to 0.94 from 0.84, nine regions above the alert threshold of 15%. Calabria, Lazio and Marche pass into the white area. Omicron 2 surpasses 1 in seven Regions. In yesterday’s bulletin 76,250 infections and 165 deaths were recorded. From the CdM for the new covid decree, the stop to the state of emergency arrived from March 31st, masks and green pass away in May, smart working in the private sector until June 30th. On the day for the victims of Covid, Draghi remembers “pandemic victims and their loved ones”.
Omicron 2 scares the world, boom in cases in Germany and South Korea. First deaths in China for over a year
Abrignani (Cts): “We are out of an emergency, not yet a pandemic”
“The pandemic is not over but the emergency phase yes, because a large part of the population is immunized and protected from serious forms of disease, even if less from contagion. Now we can manage something that remains serious with ordinary tools”. This was stated, in an interview with the Press, by Sergio Abrignani, an immunologist at the University of Milan and a member of the CTS. On the hypothesis of a fifth wave, “who can say – replies Abrignani – This is a new and unpredictable virus. What we can do is continue to monitor it well to intervene if necessary. But generally with the summer the respiratory viruses diminish. We hope this is also the case in this case “. On the possibility of removing, from May 1st, the masks indoors, Abrignani replies: “Obligation or not obligation, I will continue to wear it indoors. Coming summer and living a lot outdoors everything will be easier, but now indoors in a room full, with a relatively low air exchange, I don’t think taking it off is a good idea. “
End of state of emergency, because the government has chosen not to extend it anymore
Just as the epidemic in Italy accelerates again, the government declares the end of the state of emergency. Let’s try to understand what were the scientific and epidemiological elements that determined the government’s choice and what can happen in the coming weeks.
China, first deaths for over a year
In China, Covid has claimed its first victims for over a year. It can be read on the website of the National Health Commission. The victims are two people who died due to complications attributable to Covid-19 in the northeastern region of Jilin, which borders Russia and Northern Cirea. The latest coronavirus deaths in China were reported on January 25, 2021.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Saturday 19 March
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Saturday 19 March. The numbers of new infections and covid deaths in Italy continue to be high. In the latest bulletin, 76250 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded compared to 490.883 swabs between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate was 15.5% (+ 0.4%). The covid deaths on the last day were 165. The situation is as follows Region by Region:
- Lombardy: +8555
- Veneto: +6061
- Emilia Romagna: +4151
- Campania: +8409
- Lazio: +9004
- Piedmont: +2575
- Tuscany: +5689
- Sicily: +5946
- Puglia: +8521
- Liguria: +1514
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1045
- Brands: +2862
- Abruzzo: +1958
- Calabria: +2984
- PA Bolzano: +704
- Umbria: +2307
- Sardinia: +2113
- PA Trento: +391
- Basilicata: +949
- Molise: +450
- Aosta Valley: +62
