Omicron 2 exceeds 1 in seven Regions, in China the first deaths for over a year

The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Saturday 19 March. The numbers of new infections and covid deaths in Italy continue to be high. In the latest bulletin, 76250 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded compared to 490.883 swabs between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate was 15.5% (+ 0.4%). The covid deaths on the last day were 165. The situation is as follows Region by Region:

Lombardy: +8555

Veneto: +6061

Emilia Romagna: +4151

Campania: +8409

Lazio: +9004

Piedmont: +2575

Tuscany: +5689

Sicily: +5946

Puglia: +8521

Liguria: +1514

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1045

Brands: +2862

Abruzzo: +1958

Calabria: +2984

PA Bolzano: +704

Umbria: +2307

Sardinia: +2113

PA Trento: +391

Basilicata: +949

Molise: +450

Aosta Valley: +62

Covid incidence rises from 510 to 725, Rt increases to 0.94 from 0.84, nine regions above the alert threshold of 15%. Calabria, Lazio and Marche pass into the white area. Omicron 2 surpasses 1 in seven Regions. From the CdM for the new covid decree, the stop to the state of emergency arrived from March 31st, masks and green pass away in May, smart working in the private sector until June 30th. On the day for the victims of Covid, Draghi remembers “pandemic victims and their loved ones”.

Omicron 2 scares the world, boom in cases in Germany and South Korea. First deaths in China for over a year