OMICRON 2 Explodes in Northern Europe, the Risks of the new VARIANT. The Situation »ILMETEO.it

COVID: OMICRON 2 Explodes in Northern Europe, the Risks of the New VARIANT. The situation

OMICRON 2 Explodes in Northern EuropeIf in Italy the Omicron COVID variant has exceeded 80% (spread throughout the territory), in Europe it explodes (and fear grows) Omicron 2, the sister”. In particular, the new mutation is running in India and the Philippines, but there are cases in Israel (20 cases), Australia, Canada, China, Singapore and Northern Europe and United Kingdom (53 cases according to the Daily Express). In the Old Continent, in particular, the nation most affected is Denmark.

It is too early to analyze the situation in detail and make evaluations. At the moment there are no elements that can suggest risks and one different contagiousness and ability to evade vaccines or to greater or lesser pathogenicity (severity of the disease caused). And so, what do the experts say? Berlingske, a Danish newspaper, interviewed an expert, who made a reassuring summary: “Omicron’s sub-variant is gaining momentum, but that’s no concern.”

Professor Anders Fomsgaard, head physician and professor of the SSI (Statens Serum Institut), as also reported by the newspaper The messenger, has explained:“Denmark is the country in the world with the largest number of Omicron cases, it is interesting that the number of subvariants BA2 is increasing, almost at the expense of BA1 “. In a short time Omicron 2 has gone from an insignificant share of cases (2 percent) to more than a quarter (28 percent).

However, the reason for this performance is unknown. “We’re trying to figure out if BA2 is more vaccine resistant than BA1. But that’s not something we can currently see.” In Denmark it is now assumed that Omicron causes, among the vaccinated and unfortunately with exceptions, a less serious illnessAnd. At the moment even the sub-variant does not seem to change this scenario.