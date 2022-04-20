Omicron 2 high diffusivity and more freedom

Infection boom after the weekend of Easter. Italy returns to deal with the rise of the pandemic curve, after a long period in which the cases of coronavirus they had somehow stabilized. Today, according to the national bulletin, they are close to quota 100 thousand new positives (precisely 99,848), after yesterday’s almost 28,000, with a 16.3% positivity rate. Numbers never so high since the beginning of February. «I am not surprised by the boom in infections recorded today, the knots of the weekend are coming to a head. We have to grit our teeth, ”said the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan. Deaths are also high, reaching 205, an increase compared to the 127 victims recorded yesterday.

Is it the fault of the Easter holidays? “It is still early to say, we are close to the holidays and it takes about ten days to be sure,” he replies. According to Pregliasco behind these numbers “there is the high diffusivity of Omicron 2 and the greater freedoms we are experiencing”. With these numbers so high, is it correct to abolish the obligation to wear a mask outdoors in May? “I would say no,” she admonishes.

Cases on the rise also in Lazio

Even in Lazio, cases have started to rise again: out of 64,286 swabs, 10,681 new positive cases (+7,941) were recorded, and 14 deaths. “BIt is necessary to keep the attention high and respect the correct behaviors. The fourth dose is very important for those over 80 », said the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.