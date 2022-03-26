Omicron 2, in Italy the RT rises above 1.12 and the incidence of cases is growing: the report Iss

Omicron 2 in Italy, what happens? The weekly incidence increases nationwide: 848 per 100,000 inhabitants (18/03/2022 -24/03/2022) compared to 725 per 100,000 inhabitants last week (11/03/2022 -17/03/2022 ministry flow data Health).

In the period 2 – 15 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.12 (range 0.87 – 1.44), an increase compared to the previous week when it was equal to 0.94 and with a higher value above the epidemic threshold. The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (RT 1.08). It emerges from the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.

ADMISSIONS – The employment rate in intensive care is 4.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 24) compared to 4.8% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 17) last week. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 13.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 24) against 12.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 17) the previous week.

TRACKING – The percentage of Covid-19 cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly increasing (15% versus 14% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is stable (37% versus 37%), while that of cases diagnosed through screening activities is slightly decreasing (48% versus 49%). This is what emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

