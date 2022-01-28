Omicron 2 is in Italy: first two confirmed cases

The sub-variant Omicron 2 arrived in Italy. It was first detected in Liguria , as stated by the San Martino Polyclinic. The ascertained cases there are two : one after a sequencing at San Martino and another that instead emerged from the sequencing of a sample resulting from national monitoring, which involves the Hygiene laboratory directed by Professor Giancarlo Icardi.

Omcron 2: what we know

For scientists, Omicron 2 needs to be mapped with the utmost care. Could be more contagious than other mutations, including the version “original”By Omicron. However, according to early studies, it shouldn’t have a different impact on hospitalization levels. Certainly contagious, but less aggressive than the other variants.

Omicron: there are three sub-variants so far

So far, three sub-variants of Omicron: Ba.1, Ba.2 and Ba.3. Worldwide, Ba.1 represents the majority of cases. In Denmark, However, the second is spreading as reported by the Staten Serum institut (Ssi). Here in the last week the Ba.2 sub-variant accounted for 20% of all Covid cases, up 45% from the previous seven days. Ba.2 has so far also been sequential in Great Britain, Norway and Sweden.

Omicron 2: the opinion of Galli

The Prof. Massimo Galli stated that at the moment “we don’t know much. And anyway we cannot ignore it, it must be observed. It is once again the proof that, as we know, this virus changes. In less than a year, the beauty of three variants emerged capable of replacing one with the other, having great diffusibility: the Alpha or English, then the Indian called Delta, and then this Omicron. As long as we do not thoroughly vaccinate the poorest countries, we will always have the risk of new variants. And this also happens when in a very vaccinated country, like ours, the virus is able to circulate a lot and infect a lot “.