“Omicron 2 more resistant to vaccine, but with mild disease booster” – Chronicle

Florence, 23 March 2022 – The cases of Covid. In Tuscany, “among the isolations it has exceeded 50% of cases”, lets know Pierluigi Blanc, infectious disease specialist, director of Infectious Diseases2 Pistoia-Prato. In short, just as Delta was supplanted by Omicron, now the sub-variant Omicron BA.2 it is becoming prevalent very rapidly. “It is mainly al south center that Omicron 2 is causing new infections – says Blanc -. Puglia and Calabria have quite high indices. Here too percentage is rising. This variant is likely more resistant to the protection offered by the vaccine because we see that even subjects who have received three doses are becoming infected “.

Omicron 2: symptoms and spread

But the positive aspect, continues the infectious disease specialist, is that “in those who have performed the booster the effect of the disease is mostly mild “. In short, for those who have completed the vaccination cycle, the encounter with Omicron 2 results in the vast majority of cases in “flu-like forms”. Different speech for those who still insist on saying no to the vaccine. “There remains a niche of subjects, not vaccinated, who arrive at the hospital presenting the classic picture of pneumonia and who sometimes need intensive care. We still witness some deaths among quite young people. Here a 57-year-old left us a few days ago ”, Blanc said. In short, “the clinical picture is always related to vaccination coverage “. When the latter is absent, and the subjects in question are perhaps “obese or diabetic”, “there is a risk of more challenging evolutions”. In short, the risk may be around the corner. This is why you absolutely must not let your guard down.

But what does the future hold for us? “Always difficult to say – the doctor’s premise -. The hope is that the virus has in mind the project of becoming more and more transmissible, but also less and less dangerous. The virus wants to spread as much as possible. Therefore, the most convenient way for him, and for us too, is that he becomes a ‘cold’. The hope is that we will go in this direction, therefore of a virus that causes mild forms but which replicates with great ease. This would be the evolution that would lead us to face the problem with greater serenity ”.

Of course, adds Blanc, “if the infection, in its variants, continues to have a high weight from a clinical point of view, at that point the vaccines must be ‘corrected’. It would be excellent to have an annual vaccine combined with the one against the flu “. What about the children? Very few have been vaccinated…. “I tell families instead that vaccinating them is essential – says Blanc -. From a public health point of view, the more children are vaccinated the less the virus circulates. And then it is true that Covid on average causes mild forms in children, but there is a small percentage that it does rather severe forms. Why risk it? “