Omicron 2, new cases in Great Britain (146 in London) and there is a boom in infections in Denmark

Omicron 2the new variant begins to make its way into Great Britainwhere 426 cases have been registered in the last weeks (146 a London) and there is a boom in infections Denmark. The data from the United Kingdom reports themEvening Standardindicating i 400 cases of the new Omicron BA.2 variant: the first case of the Covid mutation nicknamed “stealth Omicron” was identified in the country on 6 December last. Variant that would not have been detected only in London, but also in the south-east region, with 97 cases.

The contagion map

But it is not only Great Britain that has to deal with Omicron 2: theEvening Standard photographs the map of infections in other countries as well, indicating a real boom in cases in Denmark, which has seen 6,411 confirmed cases of “Omicron stealth”. Then, India recorded 530 infections, Sweden 181 and Singapore 127 cases of Omicron BA.2.

The origin of the infection

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) always reports L’Evening Standard, has not yet been able to determine where the infection of the Covid Omicron 2 variant may have originated.