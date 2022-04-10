Omicron 2, new symptoms of Covid: here are what they are

The emergency is officially over (find here the calendar of the end of restrictions and the dates to be recorded), but the epidemic curve of Covid has not yet been tamed. Prolonging the trail of the disease is the Omicron 2 variantwhich has become prevalent in Italy, whose symptoms have changed from those caused by the other variant Delta.

According to the National Institute of Health, 80% of the positives in our country is infected with Omicron 2. The remaining cases are divided between Omicron 1 and two viral recombinations named Xe and Xj (here we talked about of the two recombinations and related symptoms to pay attention to). Meanwhile, the list of symptoms of the ailments caused by the coronavirus is getting longer.

Omicron 2, what are the new symptoms and how long do they last

Dry cough, high fever, loss of taste and smell: the symptoms so far considered typical of Covid are replaced or joined by others. The “new” disorders also include a bad headache and sometimes, stomach pain, cold, exhaustion and aches to muscles and bones. More and more patients, especially in the studies of family doctorsthey also complain earache.

If the first to push to undergo a tampon were above all persistent cough and fever, now specialists are also signaling other possible alarm bells. These include fatigue, stuffy nose and loss of appetite.

With the Omicron variant Covid symptoms last an average of 7 days, on average two less than the duration of the symptoms linked to the Delta variant. In particular, the complaints last from 1.3 to 3.3 days less respect, depending on whether the patient has two or three doses of the vaccine. This is in summary the result of a maxi-studio published in the journal Lancet and presented at the Congress of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology.

The new study on Covid: the results

The study was conducted by Cristina Menniof King’s College London, involving a first group of 60 thousand patients traced with the Zoe app and compare yourself with other groups. The results highlight differences in the prevalent symptoms induced by Omicron and Delta (here we explained the growth of Omicron 2 and who gets reinfected the most).

With the first variant, for example, the loss of smell it is almost twice as frequent and occurs in only 17% of positives, compared with 53% of patients with Delta. Sore throat and hoarseness they are 55% and 24% more frequent with Omicron, respectively. Patients with Omicron are also 25% less a risk of hospitalization than Delta. With regard to the duration of the disturbanceson average for patients with Delta the symptoms last for 8-9 days compared to 6-9 for Omicron.

For those vaccinated with only two dosesOmicron’s symptoms last just 1.3 days shorter than Delta’s (8.3 days versus Delta’s 9.6). For those immunized with three dosesOn the other hand, Omicron’s symptoms disappeared an average of 3.3 days earlier, lasting 4.4 days against Delta’s 7.7. For experts these are important clues to evaluate the duration of the contagious period of the positive patient. A figure that with Omicron could be lower than with Delta.

The difference between Omicron 1 and Omicron 2

According to the professor Anna Teresa Palamaradirector of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Health, symptoms should continue to be observed and studied to draw a definitive picture.

According to the scientist, between versions 1 and 2 of Omicron (does the “second version” really pause? Here’s what can happen in the summer) there are not many differences in the level of noise. Not only that: in the scientific community there is a growing belief that the two variants are less violent compared to the previous ones. In this sense, “the contribution of vaccine it was fundamental “.