“Omicron 2 replaces 1 and raises cases”, the alarm of Galli – Chronicle

As a matter of fact, Omicron 2 is quickly showing itself capable of replacing Omicron 1, with a speed that Delta and Alpha did not have.

He said it Massimo Galli, non-regular professor of infectious diseases at the State University of Milan, speaking this morning in Agorà, on Rai Tre. For the expert, the new is justified resumption of infections which he recorded yesterday 30,710 new cases (but with fewer tampons) and a 14.5% positivity rate. According to Galli Omicron 2 is also galloping due to the easing of anti-contagion measures which from 1 April, with the end of the state of emergency, will see the stop at the Super Green pass which had helped bring Italy out of the fourth wave.

According to Galli Omicron 2 “It is quickly, not gradually, replacing the 1 and advocates throughout Europe a new increase in Covid-19 cases. And when there are many cases, even if the variant is not particularly bad, they correspond to an increase in hospitalizations, even in intensive care. This haste, not only Italian, in saying ‘it’s all over’ corresponds to the fact that someone in politics thought they had a profit in giving generalized reassurance to part of the electorate. But I believe at this time there is still reasonably to consider the health protection, in addition to the need to open “. The abrupt stop in Italy of first and third doses of the anti Covid-19 vaccine is explained “when it is rumored that the Omicron variant is bland and that there is a ‘free all’ because the matter is being resolved, with an absolutely irresponsible vision towards what, on the other hand, could happen. With this discourse of hope we have seen many deaths “.

But there is more. Galli warns: “we know that on the Omicron variant, both 1 and 2, the the vaccine’s ability to contain the infection is limited“. To this is added the fact that many cases are not registered:” in the face of a mild disease but which requires a series of complications, including isolation and tampons, the result is that we have far more cases of omicron than are officially reported. Unfortunately – he concluded – I think it is almost certain. Raise your hand if there is anyone present who does not know at least one friend or relative who has had omicron without declaring positivity. “