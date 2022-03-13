Omicron 2, six new symptoms that indicate Covid infection: intestine hit

How to know if you have been infected with Omicron 2? There are new symptoms appearing in the presence of Covid infection, and in particular the Omicron BA.2 variant. They are symptoms related to the intestine. Patients complain in fact: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, heartburn, swelling.

Omicron 2, what are the most common symptoms?

For sure you know this new Omicron variant it spreads even faster than the original version of Omicron which itself was much more contagious than Delta. Researchers are committed to studying and understanding how this recent variant of the virus that causes Sars-Cov 2 leads to serious complications of the disease.

Studies in the UK reveal that Omicron 2 has new symptoms. If the first version of Omicron manifested itself in the upper respiratory tract (throat), this time the symptoms are related to the gut.

Infected patients complain of: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, heartburn and bloating.

So far, as many as 25 symptoms have been reported from people who have been infected with Omicron. These include – fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat or hoarse voice, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, high temperature, continuous cough, back pain, loss of appetite, delirium (confusion and disorientation, especially in the elderly), heartburn, bloating, sleep paralysis, rash, night sweats, tongue discomfort (becomes swelling or developing bumps, ulcers and white spots), problems with your toes and hands (the skin on one or more toes or hands may swell and appear bright red, then gradually turn purple), chest pain , abdominal pain.

Experts suggest that Omicron patients report a varied range of symptoms which depend on vaccination status and acquired immunity from previous infections.

What did the WHO say about Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant?

The World Health Organization said BA.2 is certainly more transmissible than BA.1 but the severity level of both variants is the same. And, if there’s another wave of Omicron, then we’ll see more BA.2s next time. Omicron 2 (BA. 2) is growing and now accounts for 34.2% of sequences (156,014) globally. BA.1 follows, which accounts for 24.7% and counts 112,655 sequences. BA.3 (another sub-variant) lags far behind at the moment: it counts 101 sequences, less than 1%.

Dr @mvankerkhove explains what studies have shown so far on the difference in severity of #COVID-19 disease caused by BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron sub-lineages ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3dA1aaFqAo – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 5, 2022

In the United States

In Denmark, for example, scientists looked at the prevalence of both subvariants in families. They found that people infected with BA.2 basically had more likely to infect people they shared their home with compared to those with BA.1. In England, researchers found that it took less time on average for someone with BA.2 to infect another person. accelerating its spread across communities. By early 2022, BA.2 was becoming more common in a number of countries. By February, it had become dominant around the world, pushing down the once dominant BA.1. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that BA.2 rose to 11% in early March from 1% in early February. It may soon become dominant in this country as well. But that doesn’t mean Americans are facing a new BA.2 wave that is infecting many new people. As BA.2 became more common in the United States, the total number of new cases dropped by about 95%. Worldwide, the number of new cases per day has dropped to half of what they were at their peak at the end of January. As many countries relax their protections against the spread of Covid, it can make it easier for BA.2 to lead a new increase in cases. A March 10 report from British researchers suggests it could be happening there now.

In Italy

In Italy, infections are on the rise: we are about 510 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants from 433 last week and also the Rt contagion index grows to 0.83 while always remaining below unity. As for the employment rate of hospitals, we fell in the medical area from 14.7% to 12.9% and from 6.6% to 5.5% in intensive care, therefore with a tendency to decrease. Viral circulation remains quite high and therefore it is better to maintain prudent behavior. We risk ruining the summer, experts said.

For the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro “this week we are witnessing an inversion of the contagion curve, which begins to rise again after several weeks. “Omicron is the dominant variant, while the Omicron Ba2 sub-lineage is growing, also in Italymore transmissible and the theme that must arouse our attention – said Brusaferro – is that of reinfections ».

Vaccines work

Existing vaccines work against the BA.2 variant. One of Omicron’s most striking features was its ability to partially circumvent vaccine protection. Vaccines, in fact, continue to protect people against serious diseases, especially those who have received a booster. During the Omicron wave, the vaccines remained highly effective against hospitalization. British health officials compared the effect of BA.1 and BA.2 infection vaccines.