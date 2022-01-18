Omicron 2, the Falcone infectious disease specialist on the new variant: “It’s no different, no alarm”

Pisa, January 17, 2022 – “Virologists and geneticists from all over the world are very careful to identify any variant or sub-variant, and clearly any new variant that is identified makes the news, but at the moment there is no evidence to say that a sub-variant of Omicron you create substantial differences with respect to Omicron itself. “Thus the virologist at Adnkronos Salute Marco Falcone, associate professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pisa and secretary of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) on the sub-variant Omicron BA.2 renamed Omicron 2 which has already spread to the countries of Northern Europe.

“These are laboratory evidence – explains Falcone – but from a practical-clinical point of view, the impact of this sub-variant at the moment seems to be nil, there are no particular reasons for alarm, so much so that it has not been codified as a variant of separate concern with respect to Omicron. I believe – concludes the doctor – that it is important to do the sequencing and now all the changes are monitored but not all the changes are associated with new variants that cause new problems “.









Short quarantine

Falcone also speaks of the short quarantine. A shorter quarantine for those who received the three doses of vaccine anti-Covid “net of the fact that it is not possible to express oneself in a scientific manner on the basis of data because there are no specific studies, considering that Omicron usually gives an infection in the triple dose vaccine, a generally quite trivial infection that resolves itself within a few days, it could also be considered “.

“Globally, these are more political decisions than scientific ones – explains the expert – the scientific decision should be taken on the basis of evidence, while these are choices that try to mediate the knowledge that comes from studies and data with needs also of a political nature. . Having said that, what we know however – underlines Falcone – is that some patients remain positive for many days. The data tell us that probably the multiple vaccinated patient who reinfects himself has contagiousness, when the symptoms disappear, almost nothing. But if then one still positive – warns the virologist – one day remains with an immunosuppressed person in the same environment we cannot rule out the infection. So yes, it is useful to reduce the quarantine to leave the house and maybe go to the supermarket but – he warns – it is not desirable for these people who have recently recovered clinically attend people at risk because the potential possibility of a contagion always exists “. “However – explains the doctor – with the Omicron variant we can reason in a more flexible way because objectively the severity data in vaccinated people tell us this”. Obviously, concludes Falcone, the end of the quarantine should coincide with “a military use of the mask Ffp2 “.







