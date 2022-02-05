Omicron 2, the new variant advances throughout Africa. “He will become the dominant stock”

The sub-variant Omicronknown as Ba.2 or also Omicron 2advances inexorably on the African continent. The strain was found in Senegal in theAfrica Western Africa, Kenya in East Africa and Malawi, Botswana and South Africa in Southern Africa, WHO virologist Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi said Thursday. Ba.2 worries scientists as studies show it appears to be more transmissible of the original omicron strain Ba.1, the discovery of which was announced by South Africa and Botswana in November.

MORE INFORMATION

Omicron 2, because it runs in Africa

Research also shows that getting a mild infection with either strain may not provide a robust enough immune response to protect against another Omicron infection. Early data on Ba.2 infections in Denmark and the UK indicate that the strain does not cause more serious disease.

Omicron, the peak has been exceeded: «But only for the vaccinated. And the virus is becoming endemic “

Ba.2 is spreading rapidly in South Africa and was found in seven of the country’s nine provinces, Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatics professor who runs gene sequencing institutions and advises the government on the pandemic, said in a presentation Wednesday: “It has the potential to cause a second wave of infections in the current wave.”

Omicron 2 more contagious: high possibility of infecting a relative (even if vaccinated)

Worldwide, however, Ba.1 still accounts for over 98% of Omicron cases. However, the scientists see in the sub-variant the strain that will become dominant in the coming months: “We can conclude that Omicron Ba.2 is substantially more transmissible than Ba.1 and also has immuno-evasive properties that further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infections. Said the researchers from the Statens Serum Institut (Ssi), the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and the Technical University of Denmark.

The sub-variant Ba.2 has also been recorded in the United States, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway, but to a much lesser extent than in Denmark.