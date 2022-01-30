OMICRON 2, the new variant has arrived in 9 Italian regions. Symptoms and differences with Omicron 1 »ILMETEO.it

COVID: OMICRON 2, the new variant has arrived in 9 Italian regions. Symptoms and differences with Omicron 1

OMICRON 2, the new variant, has arrived in 9 regions The new Omicron 2 variant has also arrived in Italy. According to the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, at the moment the sub-variant has been sequenced in nine regions and concerns 1% of the infections registered on a national scale (found in Emilia Romagna, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Sicily and Tuscany).

According to the first studies, as reported by Corriere della Sera, it is able to spread faster of the original, which was already the fastest-spreading virus in history. The positive fact is that it is not more serious than the variant but is 1.5 times more contagious than the classic Omicron subtype. As for vaccination, it is still very effective in preventing serious cases of Covid, whatever its variant. Denmark has more cases than ever, but the number of people in intensive care is decreasing.

Which ones are they the differences compared to Omicron? That hospitalizations drop to 60% and it is less pathogenic especially in the lungs. The symptoms are almost identical: runny nose, cold, joint pain and even fever. In short, we are moving towards a simultaneous circulation of Omicron 1 and 2: from the clinical point of view there is not a great difference, we are faced with patients with a less serious picture than in Delta.