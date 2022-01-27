Omicron 2, the sub-variant is rampant in Denmark. “Surprising speed, but no alarms”

There is a new one Omicron variant which must be mapped with the utmost attention, experts say. It might be more transmissible than the others, is the worrying figure, but it wouldn’t have a different impact on hospitalization levels, that’s the good news. In essence, it would not be more dangerous than the others.

MONITORING

So far three sub-variants of Omicron have been isolated: Ba.1, Ba.2 and Ba.3. Worldwide, Ba.1 represents the majority of cases. However, in Denmark Ba.2 is gaining ground, the Staten serum institut (Ssi) reported. Here in the past week the Ba.2 sub-variant accounted for 20% of all cases of Covid, up 45% from the previous seven days. In the same period there was a decrease in the diffusion of Ba.1. Other countries also report an increase in Ba.2 cases: they are Great Britain, Norway and Sweden, but the increase is not at the same level as Denmark. In the United States, the new sub-variant of Omicron has been identified in twenty states, with about a hundred cases. The spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Kristen Nordlund explained that at the moment there are still few infections with the new variant compared to Europe. He added: “It is too early to determine whether the Ba.2 is more transmissible or more potent than the original Omicron Ba.1 variant. But its spread and its effects must be kept under control ».

TWIN VARIANTS

According to what was communicated by the Danish Statens serume institut, the difference between Ba.1 and Ba.2 is wider than that between the original Sars-Cov-2 strain and the Alpha variant. However, the similarities are many, so much so that many experts also speak of “twin variants”. The first data coming from Denmark, as explained in an article by Today Sciences, say that Ba.2 does not seem to cause a greater impact on hospitalizations than Ba.1, but it is too early to be able to say with certainty what the pathogenicity is. Do vaccines provide a solid barrier? The Danish authorities specify that laboratory studies are underway to assess how effective it is against Ba.2, but it is assumed that the protection against the serious disease remains high. The new sub-variant is also gaining space in Norway, where the authorities report that the number of diagnosed cases has risen from seven infections on January 4 to 611 a week ago. A trend “in strong growth”, underline by the Norwegian institute of public health, so much so that Ba.2 could soon become prevalent. In the UK, 426 cases have been sequenced in the last few weeks, 146 of them in London. The UK Health Safety Agency points out that there is currently no definite deferral on the effects of changes to the viral genome.

NO PANIC

“What surprised us – the French epidemiologist explained to the France Presse news agency Antoine Flahault – is the speed with which this sub-variant, which is circulating to a large extent in Asia, has taken hold in Denmark ». But today, the expert added, the watchword is not panic but “vigilance, since for now we have the impression that the gravity of the Ba.2 cases is no different from that of Omicron”. Also Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, believes that early data from India and Denmark do not seem to have a “dramatic difference” in disease severity between the two subvariants. For this reason, the virologist explained on Twitter, it is also likely that “there are minimal differences” in the effectiveness of vaccines against the two variants.

«Personally – he added – I am not sure that Ba.2 will have a substantial impact on the current wave of the pandemic. Several countries are close to or have even passed the peak of the Ba.1 wave. I would be very surprised if Ba.2 provokes a second wave ». Trusting in this, Denmark wants to abolish anti-pandemic restrictions for its citizens, aligning itself with Great Britain. The executive, at the suggestion of experts, has proposed to parliament to end the latest restrictions starting on February 1st. So stop the obligation to wear a mask and green pass and reopen the premises even after 10pm. Because despite the records of infections and the increase in hospitalizations related to Covid, about 40% of the positives are in hospital for different diseases.