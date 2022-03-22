Omicron 2, “unvaccinated risk severe disease”

“The variant Omicron 2, BA.2., Has taken over Omicron. And now we see only this in the newly infected. Those who are not vaccinated can risk a severe clinical picture and even end up in intensive care. While those who are immunized do not has great consequences “. Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, reminds Adnkronos Salute. “The high rate of reinfections that we are recording with Omicron 2, even in those who are immunized with three doses – he underlines – leads us to think that the immune response is lower than in Delta. But in any case the booster must be done because it is the only one. tool that puts us in safety from severe illness “, adds President Simit.

On the growth of new infections: “There is but for now the situation is controllable and there is not a lot of pressure on hospitals. But we need to wait 1-2 weeks to understand the impact of this increase in infections”, says Mastroianni. who suggests “that a plan to reorganize the routes must be put into practice”, because the new post-pandemic phase “provides for coexistence with the virus” which must “be managed in the best possible way”, he warns. This turning point, however, “cannot be separated from vaccines”, comments Mastroianni, “which must be increased because it is proven that they are the extra weapon we have”.

Infectious disease specialists also let it be known that they are opposed to a measure that removes the obligation to wear masks indoors. “The protective device must be kept indoors, at least until the summer. We must be very clear about this,” says Mastroianni. But according to Simit “it is essential”, also seen how the curve of the new cases has been rising in recent weeks, “to keep a lot of caution, and therefore also the mask, in gatherings in the open”.