Omicron 2 variant, now it’s a boom of infections! And there is a part of Italy more at risk … »ILMETEO.it

Covid: Omicron 2 variant, now it’s a boom in infections! And there is a part of Italy more at risk …

Omicron variant, now a boom in infectionsThere curve of COVID infections is continuing to rise, with a real boom. For about 14 days, the increase has consolidated around 40%. It has indeed passed by 340,825 to 477,340 cases. The cause is attributable to the spread of Omicron 2the new super contagious variant.

And there is a part of Italy that seems more at risk. We are talking about the South and in particular of Puglia And Campania, regions that drive the new upsurge in cases. In particular, hospitalizations increase ordinary, while the intensive therapies are still emptying.



The variant Omicron (BA.2) it is spreading rapidly all over the world, where it circulates at 60%. According to the National Institute of Health, in Italy it is 44.1%. The ISS stressed that since December 6 there has been an increased risk of reinfection: the reason is to be attributed to the new variants.

THE virologists they claim, however, that although Omicron 2 is more transmissible, it is no stricter than the original Omicron. Furthermore, as also reported by the newspaper Republicvaccination with a booster dose would guarantee a high protection from symptoms and hospitalizations that is maintained over time: we talk about it of protection after 4-5 months up to 78%. The situation is different for those who have had COVID for 6 months or a year, or when the Delta variant and the Alpha variant respectively circulated in Italy. In this case there is a risk of reinfection.

Finally, it has been found that the subjects most at risk for reinfection are people who have had the first diagnosis of COVID for over 7 months, as well as unvaccinated subjects or vaccinated with a single dose for more than 4 months.