Omicron 2: what we know about the variant’s “twin sister”

Omicron has a “twin sister” who is making headlines in these hours and is spreading patchily from Europe to Asia, up to the United States, but in reality it does not exceed 2% of cases on a global scale. BA.1 and BA.2 (as they are called variant and sub-variant of Covid) are practically identical: it is almost impossible to distinguish them and it is precisely for this reason that we should not a priori worry if the cases of the new arrival should increase. This is explained to HuffPost by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, head of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine for Southern Italy: “Omicron 2 has at least 30 mutations identical to Omicron 1 and only two different ones: this means that there should be no such discrepancies a situation of greater criticality to be determined “.

The ‘similarity’ between BA.1 and BA.2, underlines Minelli, should be considered above all from the biochemical point of view: “Although the variant is particularly diffusive, we know that it has shown little aptitude to replicate in deep lung tissue, preferring the high pathways respirator: in other words, both Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 would have reduced capacity to cause pneumonia ”. Furthermore, the immunologist points out, “we must learn from the false alarms of the recent past: just mention the Delta Plus case: in the end Delta remained prevalent and the sub-variant ended up proving to be even less contagious than the original variant”.

But what are the figures of Omicron’s “twin sister”? In its latest update, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that the data is under control: “A number of countries have shown recent increases in the share of sequences attributed to BA.2”, although BA.1 remains dominant and, as of January 25, 2022, “represents 98.8% of the Omicron family sequences present within Gisaid”, an international genomic sharing platform. Omicron 2 has been detected in over 40 countries such as India, United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Sweden and has now also landed overseas, in the USA. But the cases deriving from the sub-variant – explain the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – are still few and “at the moment it is too early to determine whether BA.2 is more transmissible or more potent than the original Omicron variant BA.1. But its diffusion and its effects must be kept under control “.

The story in Scandinavia is different. According to data communicated by Denmark, among the first countries in the world for number of sequences, the BA.2 lineage may have become dominant over BA.1. Furthermore, according to preliminary evidence gathered by the main Danish public health institute cited by Reuters, Omicron 2 is spreading 1.5 times faster than the original variant but there is no evidence that it is causing more serious diseases. The infections recorded in the country in the last 24 hours were over 40 thousand, almost all belonging to the sub-variant.

But from February 1, the Danes will say goodbye to the remaining anti-Covid restrictions: for them free access to restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, museums and nightclubs. This was announced by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiken in the past few hours, since for the government the virus is no longer a “socially critical” disease. “The news from the Scandinavian peninsula reassures us and shows that, beyond the fundamental contribution of vaccines, Omicron is creating a situation of generalized high protection that gives us hope for the next few months”, concludes Professor Minelli.