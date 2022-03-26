Omicron 2: what you need to know about symptoms, duration, incubation

Omicron 2 and symptoms, duration, incubation. All you need to know about the new covid variant that is increasingly widespread in Italy. According to the picture outlined by the WHO, it has become the ‘queen’ of Sars-CoV-2 globally. “Over the past 30 days, Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage” has become predominant, with 251,645 sequences (85.96%) “uploaded to the Gisaid platform. The World Health Organization writes this in its latest weekly report on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read also

But what are the symptoms? And how long does the incubation last? Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant appears to be more transmissible than other variants of Sars-CoV-2 “, said Marco Cavaleri, head of Vaccines and Covid-19 Therapeutic Products of the European Medicines Agency Ema. More contagious then, but with mild symptoms in general. The Omicron 2 variant does not seem to cause any more severe effects than the ‘basic version’ of Omicron. Runny nose, headache, fatigue with muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat were the most reported symptoms. Cases of nausea and diarrhea have also been reported Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, there are less frequent reports of loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves.

The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, therefore, very common in the winter months and very common among children. And now it is also important not to confuse it with seasonal allergies and rhinitis with spring.

The average disease duration is 5-7 days with an average 3-day incubation.

The efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccine, that is the percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated, in the period of Omicron prevalence, in preventing infections “is equal to 70% in subjects vaccinated with a booster dose” and “equal to 50 % within 90 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle, 42% between 91 and 120 days, and 48% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle “, highlighted the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with data from the surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy.

The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing severe disease is equal to “73% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 76% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days, and 76% in vaccinated who have completed the course. vaccinated for over 120 days. It is 91% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster “, reads the report.