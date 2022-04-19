Omicron 3 alarm, here’s what to do in case of infection (even asymptomatic)

Omicron 3 alarm? According to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascothe Prime Minister Mario Draghi would have contracted the sub-variant Omicron 3. For this reason, the medical director of the Irccs Istituto Ortopedico Galeazzi in Milan suggested the therapy adequate for the premier.

But what is the difference between Omicron, Omicron 2 and the sub-variant Omicron 3? And what is the therapy suggested by Pregliasco? Let’s go into detail.

Positive Draghi, Pregliasco: “It could be Omicron 3, here’s what to do”

Mario Draghi tested positive for Covid-19. In an interview with A sheep’s day on Radio 1, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco stated that the prime minister may have contracted the sub-variant Omicron 3: «Draghi might have taken Omicron 3. Now he has to do at least 7 days of isolation and I would advise him to take anti-inflammatories twice a day, even if he is asymptomatic. The vaccine is effective on severe forms while the coverage has some reduction over the months so that even healing does not guarantee protection for life“.

The news of Draghi’s positivity was made known by Palazzo Chigiwith a statement, yesterday shortly after 12.30: “The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic“. In the text it is then explained how the positivity of the head of the government will not allow him to go to Africa, for the mission linked to the search for alternative sources of energy supply, with the two days in Angola and Congo, scheduled for Wednesday. “Ministers Di Maio and Cingolani will represent the government in the missions in the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Congo“.

Omicron 3, the position of the experts

In addition to Omicron 1 and 2, scientists have identified another sub-variant: this is the named lineage BA.3 or Omicron 3. But what are the differences with the other two? At the moment Omicron 2 represents the dominant variant in our country. The increased contagiousness (equivalent to that of measles) caused it to supplant Omicron 1.

Omicron 2 shares 32 mutations with BA.1, but has 28 completely different ones. While BA.3 shares most mutations with BA.1 and BA.2 except one.

Researchers Jiahui Chen and Guo Wei Wei of Michigan State University, in one study, reconstructed a mathematical model to simulate the infectivity of both subvariants. The BA.2 lineage was found to be 1.5 times more contagious than Omicron 1 and 4.2 times more than Delta. In addition, it would escape the vaccine 30% more than Omicron 1 and 17 times more than the Delta variant.

With regard to Omicron 3in an interview with Money.it, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco has explained: “There is not only Omicron 2, there is also Omicron 3. But it is a variation on the theme. The sub-variant has similar characteristics to Omicron 1, in terms of contagiousness and lethality“.