Omicron 3: symptoms and treatments of the new variant – Chronicle

Modena, 14 March 2022 – The new variant Omicron 3 it is gradually spreading also in our country, even though it still involves a limited number of contacts. The symptoms do not differ much from those of Omicron (and Omicron 2): the most common are headaches, colds, fatigue, but also fever or sore throat. But how contagious is the new variant? What can we expect in the near future? To take stock of the situation is Unimore immunologist Andrea Cossarizza.

Omicron 3, what symptoms?

“In most cases, thanks to the fact that the vast majority of people today are vaccinated, the most common symptoms Omicron presents are fortunately the lightest of those that we have come to know so far. There is always a major upper airway involvement, namely the nose and throat, which is greater than that of the lungs. There appears to be a less interest in taste and smell. It has also been seen that this variant causes mno direct damage to lung cells, but “less damage” does not mean “zero damage”. For these reasons, hospitalization rates have dropped today, but in unvaccinated people the course remains unpredictable and included in the now classic spectrum: even very severe, moderate, mild disease or even asymptomatic infection, as we have already seen in the past, before the arrival of the vaccines. Left to itself, in many cases Omicron can behave like previous variants, but they did not encounter the antibodies and cells produced by the immune system, and therefore caused more serious disease.

New covid variant: what treatments?

“Therapies can now make use of new and effective tools, such as i antiviral drugswhich have a broad spectrum of action against coronaviruses, and monoclonal antibodies, one of which is also active against this variant. These drugs should be given to elderly or frail people as soon as the first symptoms arise. Given the type of drugs, their administration must take place in a hospital setting. For the younger patients, paucisymptomatic and without breathing difficulties the ministerial protocol on home care based on “vigilant waiting”intended as constant monitoring of vital parameters and clinical conditions, with the periodic measurement of oxygen saturation. And with the possible use of drugs for symptomatic treatments. Of course, but it is essential to immediately consult the competent doctor and follow his instructions “.

Omicron 3, reinfection possible for those who have already had other variants?

“Due to its mutations, the Omicron’s spike protein is a little different from that of the previous variants, so it is not surprising that the immune system, even if instructed by vaccination or by a previous infection with a different variant, finds it a bit difficult to recognize it,wont always be able to block the infection. There are numerous cases of people who have been reinfected after some time, and that means we have to keep anyway keep your guard up. However, what we have already learned is that the immune response, both antibody and cell-mediated, is extremely effective in blocking the onset of severe or severe disease that Omicron could still cause. “

How to recognize Omicron?

“To recognize Omicron its sequence must be analyzedwhich, however, is very complex and expensive. But this variant is the dominant oneand for several weeks over 95% of infections in Italy are given by this virus. We also already have one Omicron’s “sister”, called BA.2 which seems capable of spreading faster than the original, which was already the fastest spreading coronavirus in history. Several weeks ago the data already suggested that BA.2 was 1.5 times more contagious than the classic Omicron subtype, but that the infection had the same pattern. “

Green pass obligation for workers over 50 still useful?

“As an immunologist and physician, I wouldn’t be thrilled to take it off. If we want to keep the virus under control, we need very precise measures, and this was, and it is. We can of course discuss individual situations, but we certainly do not discuss the fact that the green pass has served and still serves to control the pandemic. Just look at the numbers of the last few months “.

Will summer still be a quiet time?

“Making predictions has never been my forte. It will be a quiet time as we continue to maintain the most basic protection rules, such as indoor masks. I realize that now this is really very difficult for everyone, but also that it is important to do it especially now that there is such a contagious variant “.

Covid, are we heading towards the fourth dose for everyone?

“It’s too early to talk about it. I think at first it is essential to use the fourth dose to strengthen the defenses of frail and elderly people. We also need to understand how to improve the immune response of all those who have already taken three doses, and what is the best vaccination schedule. And finally I believe that the time has come think of a different vaccinewhich covers from this and possibly other variants “.

