Omicron 3, the new version is more contagious: the symptoms and the response of vaccines

The Omicron variant is predominant all over the world but now another version is appearing, the 3. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron has now taken over the Delta, the only other variant of which a faint trace remains at the moment. Based on the data reported in the last 30 days BA.1.1 remains the predominant sub-variant, representing 41% of the Omicron sequences (187.058), Omicron 2 (BA.2) grows and now represents 34.2% of the sequences (156.014) at global level. BA.1 follows, which accounts for 24.7% and counts 112,655 sequences. BA.3, on the other hand, is currently far behind: it has 101 sequences, less than 1%, but it is starting to scare.

Omicron 3, very contagious

Version 3 of the Omicron variant is much more contagious than the 1 and almost like the 2. Virologists claim this, including Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute in Milan: “The new Omicron variants, the 2 and the 3 are very contagious, much more than the first. From the end of the month (the state of emergency ends on March 31, ed) the taps must not be opened instantly, it would be better if the use of the Green Pass and other restrictions still remained and were gradually removed from March 31 “.

Omicron 3, the symptoms

The symptoms of the new Omicron 3 variant do not differ much from the actual Omicron. You may experience headache, cold or runny nose, tiredness, but also fever or sore throat. Likewise, the days of incubation remain more or less always five. Omicron 3 is a variant that differs little from 2 and is still not very present in Italy. Thanks to the fact that the vast majority of people today are vaccinated, the most common symptoms Omicron presents are fortunately the mildest. There is always involvement of the upper airways, i.e. nose and throat, which is greater than that of the lungs. Compared to Delta, there is less interest in taste and smell.

Omicron 3, the vaccine response

There would be no difference in terms of aggression and response to vaccines. “They have identical effects, that is, they are twin variants”, underlines Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who highlights how “vaccines work”.

Omicron, resists longer on surfaces

The Omicron variant resists surfaces longer than the original SarsCov2 virus and this could facilitate the transmission of the infection through contact with surfaces or other objects, the so-called fomites. This is according to a study conducted by the University of Hong Kong published on bioRxiv, a platform on which research is made available before being evaluated by the scientific community. Researchers tested the stability of the virus on various smooth and porous surfaces. In all cases, Omicron proved to be more resistant than the Wuhan virus. On the stainless steel, only 0.09% of the viral particles of the original strain remained active two days after the start of the experiment compared to 14.18% of Omicron. The latter still had almost 2% of active virus particles after 7 days. On the plastic (polypropylene), after two days only 0.14% of the original virus remained active compared to 8.47% of Omicron; on glass 0.1% of the Wuhan virus against 6.13% of Omicron. Less noticeable results were observed on porous surfaces, on which the virus degrades much faster.

