Omicron, a special ward for children will be opened in Israel. “We are preparing for a war”

“We have a sense of déjà vu compared to the first wave and we are preparing for a war, just like we did in the first wave ”. Moshe Ashkenazi, of Sheba Medical Center the largest hospital in Israel, explained that we are preparing for a new wave of hospitalizations of the little ones and since children are increasingly infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it was decided to open an ad hoc ward.

“Omicron appears to be less virulent than other variants, but the greater chance of being infected will lead to several children being hospitalized, ”Ashkenazi told the Times of Israel, comparing the current ones numbers of contagion to those of the first wave at the beginning of 2020. “Unfortunately the infections are spreading so fast that I expect this new department fills up within 10-14 days, so we’ll have to open another one“, he added.

Israel, which is continuing its vaccination campaign with the administration of the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine, has recorded an increase in infections in recent days, reaching 38 thousand cases yesterday compared to 332,993 tests with a morbidity rate now at 11.38% and an R factor of 2.05. The seriously ill are also growing. On the other hand, Israelis over 60 who get vaccinated with the fourth dose are increasing: now they are over 367 thousand. According to the Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej based on the latest projections, Israel is moving towards “herd immunity. According to the data – he told the Ynet site – in the next 3 weeks between 2 and 4 million people will test positive. This is the direction “.

Tel Aviv has decided to distribute free tests for families of children attending kindergarten and elementary school so that they can detect any Covid-19 positivity at home before going to school. Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, during a government meeting two days ago, he said that “every child in Israel – those in kindergartens and elementary schools – in the next few days will receive three rapid test kits at home”. The premier also explained that the arreduce the price of rapid antigen tests, which will soon also be sold in supermarkets.