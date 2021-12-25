Omicron, «a vaccine based on tobacco leaves» is coming: the experimentation of Thailand

Some scientists in Thailand are developing a vaccine plant-based to combat the variant Omicron. Vaccine tests Covid, which uses leaves of tobacco, started as early as 2020, but the human trials cycle is scheduled for spring 2022.

Tobacco vaccine ready in 2022

Researchers say the speed at which this leaf grows means it can be transformed from seed into a vaccine within a month, and the technology is highly adaptable. “It only takes 10 days to produce a prototype and no more than three weeks to test whether that prototype works or not“assistant professor Dr Suthira Taychakhoonavudh, chief executive of Baiya Phytopharm, told Sky News.

Scientists in Thailand are developing a plant-based vaccine to fight the Omicron variant https://t.co/berwU2ZbZW – Sky News (@SkyNews) December 25, 2021

“For example, right now, we are already working on Omicron strains. We have the prototype and are testing it right now“. The collected leaves are used as “guest“ to produce proteins that mimic the Covid virus.

The leaves are blended and the protein is extracted. When the resulting vaccine is injected into humans, it stimulates antibodies that our bodies can use to fight the “true virus of the future“. The first time the vaccine will be authorized is expected to be in late 2022. Although other vaccinations are already available, the developers say it is important to continue the project for a future health guarantee.

Vaccines, Novavax arrives: efficacy, administration and dates. Here are the details

“Covid-19 won’t be the last, right? There will be so many diseases emerging and if we can develop the vaccine ourselves, then we will not have to rely on vaccines from other countries.“explained co-founder and chief technology officer Dr Waranyoo Phoolcharoen. The team says the advantage of tobacco plants, particularly for low-income countries, is that you can grow them almost anywhere in the world for low cost. Clinical trials are still ongoing, so the growing conditions in the Bangkok laboratory are tightly controlled and monitored.

The Chulalongkorn University facility is the first of its kind in Asia to produce tobacco-based vaccines for human use. If successful, they hope to produce 60 million doses per year, and once perfected, the tobacco-based technology is versatile. “We can use it to make other drugs. So we can use it to produce anti-cancer, anti-rabies, anti-poisons and those that we will focus on the most. Tropical diseases that pharmaceutical multinationals might not normally be interested in“, said Dr. Taychakhoonavudh.

Vaccine, within 5 months “92.7% protection, then 82.6% after 150 days”. The (updated) report of the ISS

In early December, Canadian drug developer Medicago said its plant-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, boosted by GlaxoSmithKline’s booster, was 75.3% effective against the Delta variant of the virus in a study in advanced stage. The vaccine’s overall efficacy rate against all coronavirus variants was 71%, with the exception of Omicron, which was not around when the study was ongoing. The Thai project still has two more test steps to complete and needs regulatory approval before it can be used by the public. Scientists say plant-based vaccines offer an increasing number of opportunities for countries such as Thailand to develop their own weapons to fight death-sickness.