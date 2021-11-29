Omicron, airport checks, quarantines and tracking to stem the virus variant

Checks are triggered at the airport to try to limit the spread of the new Omicron variant. Ministry asks to strengthen the controls of the Digital passenger locator form.

The government is planning a strategy to deal with the Omicron variant, identified in the countries of southern Africa and already arrived in Italy, which has been classified as “worrying” by the World Health Organization.

Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the CTS, interviewed on Corriere della Sera, does not minimize the alarm on the new variant, but holds back on the possible consequences. Although it has a rapid spread, “We do not know if it is capable of causing a serious disease. The vaccine, now more than ever, remains fundamental, together with the use of the mask”.

The professor further explains which variant of the virus “has a high number of mutations (over thirty)”, was first identified in Botswana in early November and then identified in all 77 samples analyzed by the Gauteng province of South Africa between 12 and 20 November last. Locatelli points out that “It is not clear to date whether this strain will have a greater ability to cause serious disease. But attention must be kept at the highest level and Minister Speranza did well first, followed by the other EU Ministers, to promptly interrupt access and flights from the 8 countries that have been hit “. The reference is to the order that the Minister of Health Speranza signed on Friday to block entrances from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini And Malawi.

The variant also arrived in Italy

But precautions were not enough, and a first case has already been identified: it is an Eni employee who returned from Mozambique more than two weeks ago on a flight landed in Rome. The manager had been vaccinated with two doses. After arriving at Fiumicino airport on November 11, he then returned to Caserta by car, and then left there on November 15 for Milan, where he was subjected to health checks and a molecular swab by his company. Five family members who, like the man, have no severe symptoms, and are in isolation, also tested positive. The tracing of the contacts that the man has had since he returned to Italy has already started.

Lazio has decided to carry out a screening on passengers who traveled on the flight of the positive Campania citizen, and who reside in the Region. At the same time, the same checks will be carried out on citizens who have traveled in the last few weeks to one of the 8 countries included in the ordinance of the Ministry of Health.

Before the first case was confirmed, the Ministry of Health sent a circular to the Regions, asking for “strengthen and monitor the tracing and sequencing activities in the case of travelers from countries with diffusion of the Omicron variant and their contacts, or in the event of outbreaks characterized by a rapid and anomalous increase in cases” and of “promptly and scrupulously apply the measures already envisaged for quarantine and isolation in the event of a Delta variant”.

Another recommendation was issued by the Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices (Usmaf) which depend on the Ministry of Health. The indication addressed to carriers, airport and flight bodies is to check the Digital passenger locator form, the document containing information on the origin of travelers in the last 14 days. But further measures to strengthen border controls are not excluded.

The measures in other countries

The squeeze has also taken place in other European countries, which have imposed various travel restrictions. After Belgium, Great Britain, Germany And Italy, the Czech Republic announced a first case on a Covid-19 patient hospitalized with mild symptoms in Liberec. He had been vaccinated and traveled to Namibia before returning to the Czech Republic via South Africa and Dubai. First to suspend flights from South Africa, the British government has announced a tightening of entry rules for arrivals: mandatory PCR tests and isolation until the result, along with the return of the mandatory mask in all stores. L’Israel has decided to close the borders for two weeks by banning foreigners from entering the country, unless they receive special permission from the government.