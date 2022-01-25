Omicron alarm, here’s how many days it resists on surfaces: “What to do now”

Omicron alarm, a new study conducted on the South African variant would help explain his diffusion rate. According to some research, in fact, Omicron would be able to maintain the ability to infect even after being in the environment for a long time. That’s how many days. Let’s go into detail.

How long does Omicron last on surfaces

Research from Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan revealed that the Omicron could keep his ability to infect after being in the environment for a long time. Up to 8 days.

The report was published on the bioRxiv platform, which makes the data available pending review by the scientific community. According to the researchers, the study measured i survival times and persistence on different surfaces of the coronavirus, both in the original version of Wuhan and in the variants that arrived later.

From the tests it would have emerged clearly that Omicron can survive 193.5 hours (about 8 days) on a plastic (polystyrene) surface. A resistance more than three times higher than the original strain (56 hours) and the Gamma variant (59.3 hours). Omicron also survives much longer than the Delta (114 hours) and Beta (156.6 hours) variants. Only the Alfa variant comes close with 191.3 hours.

It’s not all. According to the research, Omicron survives 21.1 hours on a skin model. And again, considerably more than the Wuhan strain (8.6 hours), the Gamma variant (11 hours) and the Delta (16.8 hours) could do. Instead, it approaches the survival of Alpha (19.6 hours) and Beta (19.1 hours)

What to do against the Omicron variant

Furthermore, Omicron would have shown a higher ability to resist disinfectants compared to the Wuhan virus. However, capacity similar to that of the other variants and not such as to require additional disinfection protocols compared to the usual ones. Therefore it is important to continue with the sanitation of the rooms.

“This study showed that Omicron has the highest environmental stability among the variants, suggesting that this feature may be one of the factors that allowed the Omicron variant to replace the Delta variant and spread rapidly.The researchers explained.

Omicron, dominant variant in Europe

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) stated that Omicron has become the dominant variant of the Covid pandemic -19 in theEuropean Union. The report reads: “Omicron’s transmission category in the European Union and the European Economic Area has changed from ‘community’ to ‘dominant’ as a result of surveillance data and national reports“.

The ECDC speaks of one “aggregate prevalence of 78% of Omicron, which is now dominant in the majority of EU countries and the European Economic Area“. Instead, go to «reduced“, According to the ECDC report,”Omicron’s severity impact assessment, because there is now more evidence available demonstrating a reduced risk of hospitalization associated with Omicron“.

However, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has specified that it is not yet clear to what extent this assessment is applicable to all population groups, based on vaccination status, previous infections, age, comorbidities and other factors.