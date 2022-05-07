Omicron alarm, the number of those who become infected for the second time is growing. Here because

The pandemic appears to be under control but the cases of those who become infected for the second time with Covid are growing.

“From 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022 were 397,084 cases of reinfection reported“with Sars-CoV-2 virus,” equal to 3.3% of the total number of notified cases “. While”in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases is equal to 5%“, further” on the increase compared to the previous week “when” the value was 4.5% “. This is one of the data reported in the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on Covid-19 in Italy. experts attribute to characteristics of super contagiousness and immunoevasion of the Omicron variant and its familywhich is enriched with new sub-variants such as Omicron 4 (already reported in some regions of our country, as reported yesterday by Anna Teresa Palamara, Director of Infectious Diseases Iss) and Omicron 5.

“The analysis of the risk of reinfection starting from 6 December 2021, the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant – reads the report – highlights an increase in the adjusted relative risk of reinfection (values ​​significantly greater than 1) in subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for over 210 days, compared to those who had the first diagnosis between 90 and 210 days previously; in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days; in females compared to males. The greater risk in female subjects may probably be due “, according to the ISS analysis,” to the greater presence of women in school (over 80% ), where an intense screening activity is carried out, and to the fact that women more often perform the role of caregiver in the family “. Again, the risk of reinfection is greater “in the age groups plus young (12 to 49 years), compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59. Probably “, this is” attributable to behaviors and exposures at greater risk, compared to the age groups over 60 years “. Finally, the probability of reinfection is greater” in health workers than the rest of the population “.