Omicron alarm, the obligation to wear a mask and fourth dose is back: that’s when

The Covid state of emergency ended on March 31 (lasted two years and two months) and the phase of coexistence with the virus has begun. From 1 April, therefore, the road map of reopening has been launched which provides for a gradual abandonment of the containment measures used up to now. From the green pass – which should be abolished on 1 May – at masks.

As for the latter, at the moment there is still the obligation to wear them indoors. Obligation which, like that of the green certificate, should lapse from 1 May. But it may not be so, with theobligation to wear masks indoors extended beyond the established date.

To sound the alarm on health minister Roberto Speranza, who commented on the epidemiological situation in Italy (and the recent surge in infections). Not only. The minister went back to talking about the fourth dose of vaccine. Let’s go into detail.

Masks indoors even in May? The position of Hope

Goodbye indoor masks from May? It’s not for sure. One is scheduled for the third ten days of April evaluation relating to the use of masks to understand how to orient yourself starting from May 1st. Date currently foreseen for the end of the obligation in indoor places. This was announced by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranzaduring an interview on the broadcast Mezz’ora in più on Rai 3.

“I continue to consider the masks fundamental – explained Speranza -. At this time they are mandatory indoors and we will evaluate its use in the third ten days of Aprilto understand well what choices to make from May 1st“. Based on the epidemiological curve, a decision will be made whether to extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors even in summer.

Fourth dose coming? Here’s what will happen

News also coming with regards to fourth dose of vaccine. A shared indication from the European Commission is expected this week. Minister Speranza explains: “On the fourth dose, I think that at European level we have made the right choice: last Tuesday there was the meeting of the health ministers and, on my proposal, the European Commission will give a shared indication this week. All countries, as always, are studying and deepening the data. There was a risk that everyone would decide something different“.

And he concludes: “No country is thinking of a fourth dose for everyone and no one in the world is doing it. The fourth dose must be given for the immunocompromised and it is important to do it right away. Probably it will also be used for the older generation groups, therefore for the majority fragile. It would be a mistake to make different choices in each country, because they are not political choices, but choices that must be based on scientific evidence“.

The epidemiological situation in Italy

In Italy the virus has resumed its run driven by Omicron sub-variant 2. According to yesterday’s bulletin, Sunday 3 April 2022, the new positives recorded in the 24 hours were 53,588 out of 364,182 swabs (thanks to the weekend), for a positivity rate of 14.7%.

There were 129 victims. Currently positive and admissions to the medical area have risen, while intensive care has slightly decreased.