Omicron and 50,000 cases a day, are we at the peak in Italy? This is why the descent of the curve can slip

In Friuli-Venezia Giulia there is a very slight slowdown in the contagion race. In the countries close to Italy – Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany – the number of cases is decreasing, after the very high levels reached in recent weeks, which have also caused record deaths and hospitalizations. With this scenario, it would be hoped that Italy will soon catch up the high point of the pandemic, to then begin the descent. «But it is not so – warns Professor Giovanni Sebastiani, mathematician and researcher from CNR – because we still do not see the effect of Omicron variant. And that represents a huge unknown. The acceleration of infections in the last week, in my opinion, is mainly due to the activities related to the Christmas period. More or less this was also the case last year ».

The peak of infections and the descent: the forecasts

For six weeks, analyzes Sebastiani (author of the book “24 hours with a mathematician” published by Piemme Mondadori, the proceeds will be donated to Doctors Without Borders), the increase in cases in Italy had been linear. Constant, but somehow manageable and predictable. In the latter there was a notable acceleration, “in particular the provinces in strong growth, that is to say with an increase of at least 40 per cent of the positives, went from 20 to 60. The same is being felt with the entrances in hospital “.

In some ways it is a trend similar to what we have seen, as in a domino, from East to West. First the surge in cases started in the East – Russia, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, to give some examples where the descent has now begun, then it has moved towards the West, in Germany, Austria, Holland e France. Now the wave has arrived in Spain and in Italy. «But in the United Kingdom – Sebastiani warns – now we see something else, we see a sudden detachment, with a number of cases that has suddenly soared upwards in a way that is not comparable to what we saw with the Delta. In the UK it is clear that we are talking about the spread of Omicron ».

“The peak moves to January”

If what is happening in London will also happen in Italy, the forecasts (all in all not impossible with the growth photocopy of that of Eastern Europe) jump. “Certainly a possible peak – observes Sebastiani – it will move in mid-January, if not at the end of the month“. How far will we get? Sebastiani is not unbalanced on this, “it does not even make much sense to hypothesize that number, because it can be modified both by the behavior of people and by possible containment measures”. Some signs from the United Kingdom and South Africa – very preliminary and all to be demonstrated – can lead to the hypothesis that Omicron also has a blaze effect. In France they are afraid of reaching 100,000 cases, Italy is starting from a lower daily case base and the maximum number of daily infections can probably be seen as 50,000, many more than the 40,000 at the beginning of December 2020.