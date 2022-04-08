Omicron and Delta: different symptoms and duration. And the Xe variant? What you need to know

Covid variant you take, duration of infection changing. With Omicron the symptoms of the Sars Cov2 virus last on average 7 days, on average two less than the duration of the symptoms when it is the Delta variant that infects; more precisely, the symptoms of Omicron last from 1.3 to 3.3 days less than Delta depending on whether the patient has 2 or 3 doses of the vaccine. This is what emerges from the maxi-study published in the Lancet journal and simultaneously presented at the congress of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology. The study was conducted by Cristina Menni of King’s college in London, involving a first group of 60,000 patients tracked with the Zoe app and compared with other patient groups. But it’s not just a question of duration, the symptoms also change between Delta and Omicron. Here are the main differences Omicron and Delta: differences in symptoms New variants, duration of positivity What we know about the variant X and Omicron and Delta: differences in symptoms Loss of smell: with Omicron it is almost twice as frequent and occurs in only 17% of positives , compared to 53% of patients with Delta Sore throat and hoarseness: they are respectively 55% and 24% more frequent with Omicron. Hospitalization risk: patients with Omicron have a 25% less chance of ending up in hospital than those infected with Delta (in the sample examined 1.9% of patients were hospitalized versus 2.6% of Delta Nuove patients variants, how long the positivity lasts On average for patients with Delta the symptoms last 8-9 days, compared to Omicron’s 6-9. Numbers that change also in relation to immunization: for those vaccinated with only two doses, the symptoms of Omicron last just 1.3 days shorter than those of Delta (8.3 days of symptoms versus Delta’s 9.6). For those vaccinated with three doses, Omicron symptoms disappear on average 3.3 days earlier, lasting 4, 4 days against Delta’s 7.7 The experts …