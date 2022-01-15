Omicron and energy costs are holding back the recovery: 6.4 billion euros of consumption at risk

Omicron and the rush of the bills bring the hands of recovery back six months. The new slowdown triggered by the fourth wave and by the increase in the prices of energy goods could put at risk, in the first quarter of 2022 alone, about 6.4 billion euros of spending.

A sting that would precipitate consumption back to the levels of the second quarter of last year, effectively canceling all the recovery gained in the second half of 2021 and moving the recovery of pre-pandemic levels from the end of 2023 to the beginning of 2024.

“The slowdown triggered by this new pandemic wave is modifying the trajectory of the recovery, putting at risk the recovery painstakingly achieved in the last six months of last year – comments the president of Confesercenti Bergamo Antonio Terzi, – Even in Bergamo the small and medium-sized enterprises of the trade, catering and tourism are facing a delicate moment: on the one hand there is a physiological decline after the holidays, on the other there are signs of concern for the spread of infections. An even more complicated picture due to the dynamics of producer prices which, in cascade, have repercussions on the sustainability of many business models “.

To put consumption at risk is in the first place the combined provision of the increase in smartworking and the slowdown in tourism, which could lead to 3.1 billion euros of lower revenues in the quarter due to the lack of foreign travelers and the lack of consumption. of workers in public establishments. A blow that could put 35,000 businesses and 200,000 workers at risk in tourism and administration.

But the effect of the fourth wave is also felt in the domestic market: 1.7 billion euros less in consumption in the quarter would be caused, in fact, by administrative restrictions and by the increase in smart working, but also directly by the increase in the number of patients. quarantines and people in isolation.

A “selective lockdown” which currently affects 2.2 million people and which also results in a reduction in hours worked, with a strong impact on the organization of businesses: many, especially among the less structured ones, are forced to remain closed or reduced hours due to absence of staff. But the climate of uncertainty and the fear of the virus also weigh, which could lead to a lack of another 600 million euros in consumption in three months, and the rush of fuel, gas and electricity, which could cost one billion euros in the same period.

“We need to insist on the vaccination campaign to safeguard health and the economy – continues Terzi, – as well as reconsider some public interventions, to be modeled on the new phase we are experiencing: from the renewal of credit moratoriums and Covid shock absorbers for employees of the affected businesses. But also by imagining support for businesses forced to close temporarily for health reasons and for all those that will have to support new investments for the management of customer access to points of sale ».

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED